Clarence Thomas Faces Fresh Investigation Calls Over 'Spousal Support'

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas is facing fresh calls for an investigation following the release of his wife's testimony to the House of Representatives' January 6 committee.

Conservative activist Virginia 'Ginni' Thomas told the committee that she "never spoke" with her husband about challenges to the 2020 presidential election but some of her comments have led to calls for a probe into Justice Thomas.

During her interview, Thomas was asked about a text message she sent to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows saying she had spoken to her "best friend" and identified that person as her husband.

Thomas was asked what she and her husband had talked about and she replied: "I wish I could remember but I have no memory of the specifics. My husband often administers spousal support to the wife that's upset. So I assume that's what it was. I don't have a specific memory of it."

Her comment about "spousal support" has been seized on by some critics, who have renewed calls for an investigation into the justice.

"It appears, from Ginni Thomas J6 Comte. transcript, that Justice Thomas provided his wife with some form of counseling that reassured her as she plotted to overturn the 2020 Pres. election," tweeted legal reporter Lyle Denniston. "That's enough for full public airing in Senate Judic. Comte., w/ subpoenas to both."

David Brock, founder of Media Matters for America, shared that tweet and added: "More fodder for Clarence Thomas's impeachment inquiry."

Sarah Reese Jones, editor-in-chief of PoliticusUSA, also pointed to Thomas' testimony, writing: "Ginni Thomas was texting with Mark Meadows about overturning the election, while she also just happened to be talking to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas who was administering 'spousal support.'"

Ginni Thomas told the committee in September: "I am certain I never spoke with him about any of the legal challenges to the 2020 election, as I was not involved in those challenges in any way."

Justice Thomas was already facing calls for an investigation into his actions, while some have previously called for him to be impeached and removed from the Supreme Court.

Danielle Moodie, co-host of the Democracy-ish podcast, told MSNBC on Sunday that Thomas' actions over the past year were worthy of investigation, including the fact he did not recuse himself from a case involving former President Donald Trump's tax records.

Moodie said Thomas "had an opportunity to recuse himself when deciding the case about offering up Donald Trump's tax returns, when offering up the phone records, right, that the House panel, January 6 panel asked for, because guess whose phone number might have appeared there? His wife's, right?"

She argued that "we have this weaponized Supreme Court" and that Justice Thomas "is a star of that weaponized Supreme Court."

"And so, I mean, for me, he's the ultimate heel of 2022 and should be investigated," Moodie added.

The work of the House January 6 committee has concluded, but calls to investigate Clarence and Ginni Thomas have continued.

Over the weekend, lawyer Tristan Snell took to Twitter to argue that the couple should be subject to subpoenas "to testify under oath before one of the grand juries hearing evidence about the January 6 coup."

Legal scholar Laurence Tribe agreed, describing the couple as "at least material fact witnesses."

Political analyst and Florida Atlantic University professor Craig Agranoff told Newsweek on Saturday that "the decision to subpoena a Supreme Court Justice is a matter for the legislative or judicial branches of government to consider, and it would depend on the specific circumstances and legal considerations involved."

Newsweek has asked the Supreme Court for comment.