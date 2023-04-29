Mass Shooting at Texas Home Leaves at Least Five Dead

Five people have reportedly been killed, including an eight-year-old child, in a mass shooting which took place at a property in Cleveland, eastern Texas.

NBC News producer Shawn Reynolds tweeted: "NBC News confirms at least 5 people, including an 8-yr-old child, are dead in a shooting at a home in Cleveland, TX.

San Jacinto Co. Sheriff Greg Capers tells us 10 people, including several juveniles were in the home at the time of the shooting. — Shawn Reynolds (@ShawnReynolds_) April 29, 2023

Local police have yet to confirm the death toll, but they are urging people to avoid the area following a shooting.

On Facebook, the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office wrote: "HAPPENING NOW!

"Heavy police presence in the Trails End area for reports of a shooting. Please avoid the area. We will provide updates as soon as possible."

According to The Montgomery County Police Reporter, one victim was taken to hospital by air medical but later died, whilst another four dead people were found in the house. Quoting Sheriff Capers, the publication describes the killings as "execution-style," and said police are continuing to search for the attacker or attackers.

