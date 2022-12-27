The Mass Shootings That Hit the U.S. in 2022

The U.S. was rocked by hundreds of mass shootings in 2022.

There is no consensus on the definition of a mass shooting, making it harder to document the scale of the country's gun violence crisis.

The Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit research group, defines a mass shooting as four or more people shot in a single incident not including the shooter.

At least 639 mass shootings have taken place in the U.S. this year, according to the nonprofit.

Here is a list of 10 of the most notable mass shootings of 2022:

Sacramento, California - April 3

Six people were killed and 12 injured when multiple shooters opened fire as people spilled out onto the streets of downtown Sacramento as bars and nightclubs were closing.

Sacramento police later said that the gunfight involved at least five shooters from rival gangs.

Brooklyn, New York - April 12

A gunman opened fire inside a New York City subway train full of morning commuters, wounding 10 people.

The suspect, Frank James, was arrested after a 30-hour manhunt. He was charged with committing a terrorist attack or other violence against a mass transportation system and discharging a firearm during a violent crime. Both counts carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Buffalo, New York - May 14

A white gunman killed 10 Black shoppers and workers at Tops Friendly Market, a supermarket in a predominately Black neighborhood in Buffalo, New York.

Payton Gendron, now 19, who had posted a racist screed online that was filled with white supremacist, anti-immigrant views, pleaded guilty to murder and hate crime charges in November.

Uvalde, Texas - May 24

A teenage gunman massacred 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde in the deadliest school shooting in Texas' history.

More than an hour passed from the time officers followed the gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, into the school and when they entered the classroom he was holed up in and killed him. The law enforcement response to the shooting has been widely criticized.

Highland Park, Illinois - July 4

Seven people were killed and dozens more were injured in a shooting at a July 4 parade in suburban Chicago.

Police said the gunman opened fire from a rooftop of a building along the parade route.

Suspect Robert E. Crimo III, 22, was apprehended after an hourslong search. He is facing seven counts of first-degree murder and dozens of other charges.

Greenwood, Indiana - July 17

Three people were fatally shot and two were injured after a man with a rifle opened fire in a food court of the Greenwood Park Mall.

The gunman, 20-year-old Jonathan Douglas Sapirman, was shot dead by an armed bystander, 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken.

Memphis, Tennessee - September 7

Memphis went into lockdown as a gunman drove around for hours, opening fire on people and streaming some of it on Facebook Live. Three people died and several others were wounded.

Police arrested 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly when he surrendered after a car chase. He is facing three first-degree murder charges among others.

Charlottesville, Virginia - November 13

Three members of the University of Virginia football team were shot dead in a parking garage as a bus full of students returned to the campus from a field trip. Two others were injured.

The shooting sparked a 12-hour lockdown of the Charlottesville campus until the suspect, 22-year-old student Christopher Darnell Jones, was apprehended.

Colorado Springs, Colorado - November 19

Five people were killed and at least 17 others were wounded when a gunman opened fire with an AR-15-style rifle inside a gay nightclub.

The suspect, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, was beaten by Club Q patrons before being taken into custody. He has been charged with 305 criminal counts, including hate crimes and murder.

Chesapeake, Virginia - November 22

Walmart supervisor Andre Bing opened fire in a break room at a store in Chesapeake, killing six people.

Bing was found dead when officers arrived at the store, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.