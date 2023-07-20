CMT Faces Boycott Calls After Pulling Controversial Jason Aldean Song

Jason Aldean fans are calling for a boycott of the Country Music Television (CMT) after the network pulled his latest song.

Aldean's recent single "Try That in a Small Town" caused a stir after its seemingly pro-gun lyrics were termed "very scary" by some. The song has divided opinions with some on social media speaking out, while others, including former president Donald Trump, defending country music singer Aldean.

CMT came in for criticism after it confirmed on Tuesday that it was removing the song. Some initially compared the channel unfavorably to Bud Light, which has been facing boycott calls over its collaboration with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The term "boycott CMT" was used by thousands of Twitter users as they shared their dismay at the network removing Aldean's song.

Jason Aldean on May 11, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. His song "Try That is a Small Town" was recently removed from the Country Music Television network. Getty Images/Theo Wargo

Aldean's song caused uproar over its lyrics and for its music video which was filmed outside a Tennessee courthouse where a mob killed a Black man in 1927. "Try That in a Small Town" features lyrics deemed threatening by some. Singer Sheryl Crow weighed in calling Aldean's song "lame."

Crow's reference to Aldean experiencing a mass shooting was in relation to the 2017 Las Vegas concert shooting. Aldean was on stage at the time as over 60 people were killed and over 400 were wounded.

Not just content to boycott CMT, one Twitter user, @DynoSauR4Truth, was prepared to go one step further. "I'll be proud to boycott any advertisers who continue to support CMT and we'll see who wins."

.@Jason_Aldean I’m from a small town. Even people in small towns are sick of violence.There’s nothing small-town or American about promoting violence. You should know that better than anyone having survived a mass shooting.



This is not American or small town-like. It’s just lame https://t.co/cuOtUO9xjr — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) July 19, 2023

"America first" influencer Paul Hookem called for a boycott of CMT, giving them "the Bud Light treatment" to "make them learn."

Conservative commentator and host of his own show, Charlie Kirk told his 2.3 million followers that he thinks CMT has made an error in judgment.

"CMT just murdered their own brand and for what? Because a bunch of leftist who don't even listen to country music complained about Jason Aldean's music video? Let's give CMT the Target and Disney treatment. Hold the line," he wrote.

CMT just murdered their own brand and for what? Because a bunch of leftist who don’t even listen to country music complained about Jason Aldean’s music video?



Let’s give CMT the Target and Disney treatment.



Hold the line! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 19, 2023

Target faced a boycott in May and June 2023 after they launched a Pride collection of clothing, while Disney has been at odds with Republican Governor Ron DeSantis over the so-called "Don't Say Gay Bill."

Conservative author and broadcaster Clay Travis suggested to his 1.1 million followers that the channel should embrace all styles of country music. "CMT canceled @Jason_Aldean's new video. Pathetic. [...] The city of Nashville, my hometown, should embrace all songs,@taylorswift13 or @Jason_Aldean."