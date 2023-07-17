Jason Aldean's New Song Sparks Outrage Over Guns—'Very Scary Lyrics'

Country music singer Jason Aldean has sparked controversy over lyrics in his new song that seem to promote gun violence.

Aldean, 46, who performed during the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas in 2017, where a mass shooter killed 61 people and injured over 400, released the music video for the song "Try That in a Small Town" on Saturday.

The song tells a story of the difference between city life and living in a small town, specifically, if someone there "cross[es] that line," to "cuss out a cop, spit in his face" or "stomp on the flag and light it up," to "try that in a small town."

The lyrics continue: "See how far ya make it down the road/Around here, we take care of our own/You cross that line, it won't take long/ For you to find out, I recommend you don't/Try that in a small town."

Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee, on June 10, 2023. His new song has sparked controversy because of its lyrics about guns. Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Aldean sings about a gun his grandad gave him, adding that he doesn't want to give it up, "they say one day they're gonna round up/Well, that s*** might fly in the city, good luck."

The music video for "Try That in a Small Town" depicts Aldean singing in front of the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee, as news footage of protests and interactions with the police flash across the screen.

Newsweek reached out to Aldean's talent agent via email for comment.

Aldean—who grew up in Macon, Georgia, and Homestead, Florida, with populations of 157,346 and 80,737, respectively—wrote a message to his fans on Instagram upon releasing the video.

"When u grow up in a small town, it's that unspoken rule of 'we all have each other's backs and we look out for each other,'" he wrote on social media. "It feels like somewhere along the way, that sense of community and respect has gotten lost. Deep down we are all ready to get back to that. I hope my new music video helps y'all know that you are not alone in feeling that way."

".@Jason_Aldean - who was on-stage during the mass shooting at a Las Vegas concert in 2017 that killed 60 people and wounded over 400 more - has recorded a song called 'Try That In A Small Town' about how he and his friends will shoot you if you try to take their guns," tweeted Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand, a non-profit aimed at reducing gun violence in America.

Blogger Leigh Love tweeted: "Jason Aldean's new song, 'Try That In A Small Town' is not only reminding people that sun down towns exists, but that he loves them. Don't even listen or watch to give him the views, but read the very scary lyrics. It's like he forgot about the January 6 insurrection."

And Twitter user @Liberally Chris wrote: "Is Jason Aldean really feeling so irrelevant he's gonna pull a Kid Rock? Seems like pandering to MAGA crowd is the easiest way to gain attention, and it's pathetic. His new song is absolute garbage and not ok in the slightest."

But others supported the country music star.

"Liberals are in full meltdown mode over Jason Aldean's song "Try That in a Small Town". They should know it's not just in small towns that Americans are sick and tired of the crimes, criminals, violence, repeat offenders, liberal DA, 2A assault, defund the police BS. We. Are. Fed. Up!!!" tweeted one person.

Months after the October 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas, Aldean told the Associated Press that guns were "too easy to get."

"It's too easy to get guns, first and foremost," he said. "When you can walk in somewhere and you can get one in five minutes, do a background check that takes five minutes, like, how in-depth is that background check?"

He added in the interview that he had avoided speaking about gun control in the past, calling it a "no-win situation."

"I think no matter what you say, whether you're for gun control or not, I mean, you're setting yourself up to be crucified in the public eye or in the media," he said.

Aldean is no stranger to public backlash and was dumped by his publicist team last year after he and his wife, Brittany, made controversial comments about transgender children.

"I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life," Brittany, a beauty blogger captioned an Instagram video in August.

Jason responded: "Lmao!! I'm glad they didn't too, 'cause you and I wouldn't have worked out."