Jason Aldean's Wife Getting Kiss From Donald Trump Divides Fans—'Nightmare'

Brittany Aldean's fans were fiercely divided after she posted a photo getting a kiss from former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Aldean and her country singer husband, Jason Aldean, attended Trump's New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago, his home in Palm Beach, Florida.

She posted a series of photos from the event to Instagram, such as her greeting the former First Lady, Melania Trump and attending other functions while staying at the Mar-a-Lago resort.

"A fairy-tale ending to 2022🤍," Aldean captioned the post.

But it was the third photo in the slide that got people talking and showed Trump stopping by their table and leaning in to kiss Aldean on the forehead.

"A kiss from Donald Trump? That's a nightmare for most women," wrote one person in the comments.

And another added: "Gross. I'm out. Loved your music JA, but this is too much."

But others showed their support for Aldean and said they "loved" the photo.

"Aldeans' not bothered! Love how y'all use your platform!" commented one person.

A second wrote: "A kiss on the forehead by the greatest President, has to be very good luck for an awesome new year !!"

The Aldeans have been vocal supporters of Trump, but have not yet spoken publicly about his decision to run for re-election in 2024.

Another comment referred to the ongoing feud Aldean is embroiled in with country music singer, Karen Morris, saying she "must be screeching so loud" after seeing the Instagram post.

Their feud started when Aldean made comments about transgender children during a makeup tutorial on her Instagram in August 2022.

"I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life," the beauty blogger captioned the video.

Jason responded: "Lmao!! I'm glad they didn't too, 'cause you and I wouldn't have worked out."

Singer Cassadee Pope lashed out at the couple for their comments: "You'd think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging," she wrote on Twitter later in August.

"But instead, here we are, hearing someone compare their 'tomboy phase' to someone wanting to transition. Real nice."

Morris replied to Pope saying it's "so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human," and Aldean should stick to selling her "clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie."

That was a reference to the January 2021 riot at the Capitol following Trump's defeat in the presidential election.

Morris stuck to her guns and in September and told GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) she was coming "from a good place."

"I don't think that you can do this all the time with sunshine and rainbows. I think you need to have the tough conversations so people can understand what's going on," Morris said. "You can save someone's life by having the right information."

The Grammy winner added: "It's not like we're talking about what your favorite color is. We're talking about people's lives ... It's really sensitive."