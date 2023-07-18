CNN Mocked for Analyzing Jack Smith's Subway Order: 'A Message to Trump'

CNN was mocked after some anchors were heard analyzing Special Prosecutor Jack Smith's order from Subway, saying that it was a "message to Donald Trump."
On Tuesday, cameras caught Smith walking out of a Subway sandwich shop prompting discussion from some CNN anchors, including John King on CNN's News Central.
"Jack Smith going to Subway today is a message to Donald Trump," King said. "Donald Trump tries to intimidate people, he tries to bully people...Jack Smith with no words and a simple $5 sub in his hand saying, 'I'm here, I'm not going anywhere.'"
The remarks by King prompted a number of Twitter users to mock CNN for discussing Smith's sandwich order and connecting it to Trump.
"Sometimes a sandwich is just a sandwich," Eric Columbus, a lawyer for former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, wrote on Twitter.
Twitter user Julian Sanchez wrote, "Pretty sure the message is that he wanted a sandwich."
Andrew Feinberg, a White House correspondent for the Independent wrote, "Pretty sure the message being sent by going to @Subway is that Jack Smith enjoys having a sandwich for lunch."
Twitter user @stphnfwlr wrote, "Aside from Subway no longer selling $5 footlongs, this is a prime example of the pitfalls of cable news and having 7 (!) people sitting around having to fill time talking about an in-process development that they often don't have firsthand knowledge of."
Curtis Houck, the managing editor of NewsBusters wrote, "John King thinks Jack Smith going to Subway had a Higher Purpose. Really."
Twitter user Regs wrote, "Wow, I never realized I was making such a poignant statement when I gave up and settled for Subway."
On Tuesday, Trump wrote on his TruthSocial account that he expects to be indicted in the January 6 riots at the Capitol.
"Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden's DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment," Trump wrote in a statement posted on his TruthSocial account. "THIS WITCH HUNT IS ALL ABOUT ELECTION INTERFERENCE AND A COMPLETE AND TOTAL POLITICAL WEAPONIZATION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT! It is a very sad and dark period for our nation."
Smith has been investigating Trump's alleged role in the January 6 riots, as well as his handling of classified documents that were previously found at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. Trump has maintained his innocence.
Trump has already been charged federally in the classified documents investigation.
