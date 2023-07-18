CNN Mocked for Analyzing Jack Smith's Subway Order: 'A Message to Trump'

CNN was mocked after some anchors were heard analyzing Special Prosecutor Jack Smith's order from Subway, saying that it was a "message to Donald Trump."

On Tuesday, cameras caught Smith walking out of a Subway sandwich shop prompting discussion from some CNN anchors, including John King on CNN's News Central.

"Jack Smith going to Subway today is a message to Donald Trump," King said. "Donald Trump tries to intimidate people, he tries to bully people...Jack Smith with no words and a simple $5 sub in his hand saying, 'I'm here, I'm not going anywhere.'"

An exterior view of the world headquarters for the Cable News Network (CNN) on November 17, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. On Tuesday, July 18, 2023, social media users mocked CNN after anchors analyzed Special Prosecutor Jack Smith's order at Subway. Brandon Bell/Getty

The remarks by King prompted a number of Twitter users to mock CNN for discussing Smith's sandwich order and connecting it to Trump.

"Sometimes a sandwich is just a sandwich," Eric Columbus, a lawyer for former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, wrote on Twitter.

Sometimes a sandwich is just a sandwich https://t.co/GwvgtGqaVz — Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) July 18, 2023

Twitter user Julian Sanchez wrote, "Pretty sure the message is that he wanted a sandwich."

Pretty sure the message is that he wanted a sandwich. https://t.co/ta1K9aX8v4 — Julian Sanchez (@normative) July 18, 2023

Andrew Feinberg, a White House correspondent for the Independent wrote, "Pretty sure the message being sent by going to @Subway is that Jack Smith enjoys having a sandwich for lunch."

Pretty sure the message being sent by going to @SUBWAY is that Jack Smith enjoys having a sandwich for lunch. https://t.co/N8smIKowaN — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) July 18, 2023

Twitter user @stphnfwlr wrote, "Aside from Subway no longer selling $5 footlongs, this is a prime example of the pitfalls of cable news and having 7 (!) people sitting around having to fill time talking about an in-process development that they often don't have firsthand knowledge of."

Aside from Subway no longer selling $5 footlongs, this is a prime example of the pitfalls of cable news and having 7 (!) people sitting around having to fill time talking about an in-process development that they often don’t have firsthand knowledge of. https://t.co/zgyGqcFBYC — stephen fowler is on parental leave (@stphnfwlr) July 18, 2023

Curtis Houck, the managing editor of NewsBusters wrote, "John King thinks Jack Smith going to Subway had a Higher Purpose. Really."

John King thinks Jack Smith going to Subway had a Higher Purpose.



Really. https://t.co/vNIfjKgw0C — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 18, 2023

Twitter user Regs wrote, "Wow, I never realized I was making such a poignant statement when I gave up and settled for Subway."

Wow, I never realized I was making such a poignant statement when I gave up and settled for Subway. https://t.co/xC2MtJF3qQ — Regs (@r3gulations) July 18, 2023

On Tuesday, Trump wrote on his TruthSocial account that he expects to be indicted in the January 6 riots at the Capitol.

"Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden's DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment," Trump wrote in a statement posted on his TruthSocial account. "THIS WITCH HUNT IS ALL ABOUT ELECTION INTERFERENCE AND A COMPLETE AND TOTAL POLITICAL WEAPONIZATION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT! It is a very sad and dark period for our nation."

Smith has been investigating Trump's alleged role in the January 6 riots, as well as his handling of classified documents that were previously found at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. Trump has maintained his innocence.

Trump has already been charged federally in the classified documents investigation.

Newsweek reached out to CNN via email for comment.