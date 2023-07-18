U.S.

CNN Mocked for Analyzing Jack Smith's Subway Order: 'A Message to Trump'

By
U.S. Donald Trump Jack Smith CNN Subway

CNN was mocked after some anchors were heard analyzing Special Prosecutor Jack Smith's order from Subway, saying that it was a "message to Donald Trump."

On Tuesday, cameras caught Smith walking out of a Subway sandwich shop prompting discussion from some CNN anchors, including John King on CNN's News Central.

"Jack Smith going to Subway today is a message to Donald Trump," King said. "Donald Trump tries to intimidate people, he tries to bully people...Jack Smith with no words and a simple $5 sub in his hand saying, 'I'm here, I'm not going anywhere.'"

CNN Mocked for Analyzing Jack Smith's SubwayOrder
An exterior view of the world headquarters for the Cable News Network (CNN) on November 17, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. On Tuesday, July 18, 2023, social media users mocked CNN after anchors analyzed Special Prosecutor Jack Smith's order at Subway. Brandon Bell/Getty

The remarks by King prompted a number of Twitter users to mock CNN for discussing Smith's sandwich order and connecting it to Trump.

"Sometimes a sandwich is just a sandwich," Eric Columbus, a lawyer for former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, wrote on Twitter.

Twitter user Julian Sanchez wrote, "Pretty sure the message is that he wanted a sandwich."

Andrew Feinberg, a White House correspondent for the Independent wrote, "Pretty sure the message being sent by going to @Subway is that Jack Smith enjoys having a sandwich for lunch."

Twitter user @stphnfwlr wrote, "Aside from Subway no longer selling $5 footlongs, this is a prime example of the pitfalls of cable news and having 7 (!) people sitting around having to fill time talking about an in-process development that they often don't have firsthand knowledge of."

Curtis Houck, the managing editor of NewsBusters wrote, "John King thinks Jack Smith going to Subway had a Higher Purpose. Really."

Twitter user Regs wrote, "Wow, I never realized I was making such a poignant statement when I gave up and settled for Subway."

On Tuesday, Trump wrote on his TruthSocial account that he expects to be indicted in the January 6 riots at the Capitol.

"Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden's DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment," Trump wrote in a statement posted on his TruthSocial account. "THIS WITCH HUNT IS ALL ABOUT ELECTION INTERFERENCE AND A COMPLETE AND TOTAL POLITICAL WEAPONIZATION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT! It is a very sad and dark period for our nation."

Smith has been investigating Trump's alleged role in the January 6 riots, as well as his handling of classified documents that were previously found at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. Trump has maintained his innocence.

Trump has already been charged federally in the classified documents investigation.

Read more

Newsweek reached out to CNN via email for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC