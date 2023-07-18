Marjorie Taylor Greene Rages at Jack Smith: 'Weak Little B****'

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene reacted to the news that former President Donald Trump may soon be facing new charges by lashing out at the special counsel in charge of the probe.

In a tweet, Greene called special counsel Jack Smith, whose office she previously vowed to defund, "a weak little b**** for the Democrats."

Her message followed an earlier statement by Trump posted on Truth Social in which he said he had received a letter from Smith informing him of a Department of Justice investigation into Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election which also allegedly caused the January 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump said he received the letter on Sunday and added that it told him he had four days to appear before a grand jury investigating the case. According to the former president, such a message "almost always means an Arrest and Indictment."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia (R) attacked special counsel Jack Smith (L) on social media after former President Donald Trump said he thinks Smith is going to indict him. Chip Somodevilla/Getty; JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty

A Department of Justice spokesperson declined to comment on Trump's post when reached by Newsweek on Tuesday morning.

"Jack Smith is a lousy attorney. His career is filled with mistrials, overturned cases, and judicial rebukes. He only targets Republicans because he's a weak little b**** for the Democrats," Greene tweeted, weeks after calling Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert a "little b****" on the House floor.

Greene attacked Smith again in another tweet, writing: "Jack Smith has weaponized the federal government against President Trump in a complete lie about January 6 to cover up the crimes of Joe & Hunter Biden and their entire criminal family. The Democrats want to arrest every one of their political opponents. It's hard to recognize our country anymore."

Newsweek reached out to Greene via email for comment.

Many fellow members of the Republican Party have voiced their support of Trump following his statement. However, Nikki Haley—a former United Nations ambassador under Trump who is running against him for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination—said the possible investigation, which has not been confirmed by Smith's office, is an example of why he shouldn't be the 2024 Republican candidate.

Speaking to Fox News, Haley said the primary election will "continue to be a further and further distraction" due to Trump.

"We can't keep dealing with this drama. We can't keep dealing with the negativity. We can't keep dealing with all of this," she said.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is also seeking the 2024 Republican nomination, was asked during a Tuesday campaign stop about Trump's claims regarding a letter from Smith, The Washington Post reported.

DeSantis reportedly said the former president "should have come out more forcefully" against the Capitol riot but indicated Trump shouldn't face criminal charges for his actions on January 6.

Trump has already been indicted in the probe on 37 counts for his alleged mishandling of classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago home last summer, making Trump the first former president to face federal criminal charges. He pleaded not guilty to all charges and maintains his innocence.