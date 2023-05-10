CNN's Trump Town Hall Sparks Avalanche of Criticism

Former President Donald Trump's CNN town hall-style event has set off an avalanche of criticism directed toward the news network.

Trump took part in the event alongside anchor Kaitlan Collins at St. Anselm College in Goffstown, New Hampshire, on Wednesday. The live audience, which enthusiastically cheered for the former president at times, consisted of voters who are expected to participate in New Hampshire's 2024 GOP presidential primary.

After the town hall aired, viewers reacted on social media with backlash for CNN and Collins. Many denounced the network for allowing Trump, who has repeatedly referred to the network as "fake news," to push falsehoods including the thoroughly debunked claim that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen" from him.

The former president's estranged niece Mary Trump accused CNN of being "anti-American" in a lengthy tweet responding to the event, arguing that the network had "allowed an authoritarian wannabe to lie constantly while an audience full of his followers applauded."

Former President Donald Trump is pictured in Turnberry, Scotland, on May 2, 2023. Trump on Wednesday night participated in a much-criticized CNN town hall-style event in New Hampshire. Robert Perry

"This was not a town hall, it was a rally," she added. "Donald Trump cannot destroy our country by himself. That requires allies. He already has the Republican Party in his pocket. And now, he has CNN on his side."

"Within minutes, Trump spews election denialism," tweeted progressive political commentator Brian Tyler Cohen. "Kaitlan Collins offers pushback. Trump completely ignores her and barrels right back into election denialism. Congrats to CNN on giving this guy a platform to promote his lies on national TV."

"So many lies unchallenged," writer Kurt Andersen tweeted. "Apart from his lies at the beginning about the 2020 election and January 6th, @kaitlancollins has basically let him spew falsehoods unchallenged. About the economy, inflation, abortion, everything. So wrong, @CNN"

"Congrats to CNN on giving Trump an hour to vamp about debunked election fraud claims while an audience of his fans applaud his every word, masterful journalism," sarcastically tweeted Rolling Stone reporter Nikki McCann Ramirez.

"This isn't @kaitlancollins fault (she is doing the best one can), but this is a gushing geyser of disinformation that cannot be fact-checked in real time," Dan Pfeiffer, podcaster and former official for ex-President Barack Obama's administration, tweeted.

"I hope everybody involved in this town hall at CNN is utterly embarrassed," tweeted web developer Matt Ortega. "Straight up shameful chapter in CNN's history."

Others lashed out at the network for allowing the former president to make questionable remarks about former Elle columnist E. Jean Carroll, who accused Trump of rape.

A civil jury in New York on Tuesday found that Trump was liable for sexually abusing and defaming Carroll, although he was not found to be liable for rape. The former president was ordered to pay Carroll $5 million.

"CNN should be ashamed of themselves," tweeted Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York. "They have lost total control of this 'town hall' to again be manipulated into platforming election disinformation, defenses of Jan 6th, and a public attack on a sexual abuse victim. The audience is cheering him on and laughing at the host."

"Trump is mocking Carroll and the sexual abuse he was just found liable for, calling it 'hanky panky', and the audience is laughing," tweeted MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan. "Disgusting stuff. Hope CNN bosses are proud. #CNNTownhall"

"Now the crowd at the @CNN town hall is laughing at Donald Trump's sexual abuse of E. Jean Carroll while @kaitlancollins lets him defame her character," the Biden War Room account tweeted. "Everyone involved in this program should be ashamed."

At least one CNN contributor, legal commentator Tristan Snell, vowed to no longer appear on the network barring a "total change of leadership" due to the "travesty" of the town hall. Snell urged "all other CNN contributors and commentators to do the same."

"Tonight we witnessed the lowest moment in the history of American TV journalism," he added.

Some Trump allies and supporters responded to the event by praising the former president's performance while calling out Collins and the network for offering any pushback.

"Hey @kaitlancollins, FYI, the election was RIGGED!" Trump adviser Liz Harrington tweeted. "Just letting you know!"

"Do you hear@kaitlancollins @cnn make a complete fool of herself, trying to censor [former] President Trump?" tweeted @BerryRazi. "She is lying about the border wall, lying about the election. CNN had an opportunity here to do journalism instead of activism. Total fail."

"The crowd is loving Trump at the CNN Town Hall meeting," conservative commentator Evan Kilgore tweeted. "Lots of cheers and applause. He's making Kaitlan Collins look hostile and insanely biased. Tonight is going to boost his approval."

