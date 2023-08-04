Heartwarming

Cocker Spaniel Sitting on Owner's Lap Like She's Still a Puppy Melts Hearts

Puppies grow up so fast, and it can often feel like, within the blink of an eye, your dog has gone from stumbling ball of fur to adult dog in no time.

One TikTok user has documented her first year with her cocker spaniel Milly. In the video posted to the account @cockermilly, viewed over 2.9 million times, Milly the dark-brown cocker spaniel can be seen at 3 months old sitting on her owner's lap.

The video then cuts to Milly at 12 months old, still climbing on there for cuddles. "She'll always be my baby girl. She was three months old in the first clip," reads the caption. "First time dog mum and dog training enthusiast with a jobless working spaniel," states the TikTok bio.

Cocker spaniel puppy
A cocker spaniel puppy runs across grass. A woman has documented her first year with her first dog named Milly. Martin Kulin/Getty Images

Puppyhood is full of transitions and can be a confusing thing to navigate for a first-time dog owner. Your puppy will be busy learning what the world is and developing their cognitive skills, and noticing the signs and understanding the behavior will help you navigate this occasionally challenging time.

Between 12 and 24 weeks is known as preadolescence in puppies. "Starting around 12 weeks, your puppy is less fearful and is becoming more curious and independent," reports the American Kennel Club (AKC). "He has a lot to figure out, including his place in the family pecking order. Personality traits, like dominance and submissiveness emerge, as he learns more social skills."

Your puppy will start teething at this point, so they may chew on anything they can get their sharp little teeth on. You will need to place chew toys around the house, and don't forget to hide your favorite shoes.

Six to 12 months old is known as the teenage era in dogs. "Pups at this stage need a great deal of stimulation and activity; their boredom threshold is about the same as a young teenager's," reports the AKC. "You can expect some misbehaving and disobedience during this stage, as your pup reaches sexual maturity. Keep up the training and provide lots of opportunity for play and exercise."

@cockermilly

She’ll always be my baby girl 🥹 she was 3 months old in rhe first clip #cockerspaniel #puppy #cockerspanielpuppy

♬ original sound - Wallerstedt
@cockermilly

Users on TikTok loved the sweet video, with one writing: "Time goes so quick feels like yesterday I saw baby milly."

"She's absolutely beautiful. The way she looks at you melts my heart. She's your girl," commented another user.

"The way she cuddles up to you omgg [oh my good god]," wrote a third.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC