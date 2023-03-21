College Segregating Graduation Ceremonies by Race Sparks Anger

Grand Valley State University (GVSU) has come under fire from conservatives after hosting separate "graduation celebrations" for Black, Asian, Latino, Native American and LGBTQ students, in addition to the main graduation ceremony.

The Michigan-based college said the annual "cultural graduations" are intended to recognize "accomplishments in the spirit and traditions of our diverse identities and cultures."

Separate graduation events for different communities have sprung up at a number of American universities over the past few years. Supporters argue they showcase pride in an institution's diversity, whilst critics claim they are regressive and unnecessarily divide students.

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh shared a copy of an email sent to GVSU students, known as Lakers, who were "within 24 credits of graduation from GVSU."

It said Grand Valley is hosting "five unique graduation celebrations designed to honor our diverse graduates," in addition to the main ceremony. It listed these as the Asian Graduation Celebration, the Black Graduation Celebration, the Latino/a/x Graduation Celebration, the Lavender Graduation ("celebrating LGBTQIA+ graduates" and the "Native Graduation Celebration."

Walsh, a columnist for conservative website The Daily Wire, branded the plans "ridiculous," adding: "There will be no special celebrations for straight white people, of course."

Ridiculous. Grand Valley State University (@GVSU) is holding five segregated graduation celebrations, singling out Asian, black, LGBT, Hispanic, and Native American graduates. There will be no special celebrations for straight white people, of course.

A number of Twitter users suggested action should be taken against the university, with one commenting: "That is extreme racism. They need to be defunded."

A second wrote: "God willing, my kids and my money will never go there. What little I got."

However, Gail Shulman, another Twitter user, hit back at Walsh, writing: "Most celebrations are of straight white (male) people. Be quiet!"

In 2021, Columbia University in New York sparked controversy by advertising six additional graduation ceremonies, along with the main event. These were aimed at Black, Asian, "Latinx", "LGBTQIA+," Native American and low-income students respectively.

A page on the university website said: "Complementing our school and University-wide ceremonies, these events provide a more intimate setting for students and guests to gather, incorporate meaningful cultural traditions and celebrate the specific contributions and achievements of their communities."

In response, Republican Senator Tom Cotton tweeted: "The endpoint of critical race theory: segregation."

He added: "The problem is not just one 'woke' university embracing discrimination.

"Critical race theory is being pushed on our kids at school, it's peddled by HR departments at corporations, and the Biden administration has embraced it under the guise of 'racial equity.'"

In February, a video of Columbia University medical students chanting a modified version of the Hippocratic Oath, in which they promised to "confront unconscious prejudices," went viral online.