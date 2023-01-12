Hilarious Moment Collie Owner Realizes Why Kitchen Floor Is Always Wet

A collie figuring out how to work the water dispenser on his owner's fridge—and making a mess in the process—has TikTok users in stitches.

In a video shared to TikTok by @officialwillygooddog, 3-year-old Willie presses his paw on the lever for the water dispenser and enjoys a nice drink. Unfortunately, the majority of the water ends up on the floor, much to his owner's annoyance.

Captioned "MOM: 'Why is there water on the floor?'" the cute clip has received over 5 million views in less than 24 hours.

Too Smart for Their Own Good

Along with being adorable, border collies are known for their intelligence. As a border collie-Australian shepherd mix, it's no surprise that Willy has mastered a kitchen appliance.

A recent study published in the journal Nature Scientific Reports tested the intelligence of 13 different dog breeds. In what was called the smartDOG project, researchers from the University of Helsinki put 1,002 canines through a series of experiments to test their logical reasoning, impulsivity, exploratory behavior, spatial problem-solving skills and short-term memory.

Border collies came out on top, consistently performing well across all tests. Australian shepherds also succeeded in areas such as inhibitory control, problem solving and memory.

These brilliant brains can sometimes get collies and Aussies into trouble. A collie called Doc recently went viral after herding his owner's sheep into a "strange spot," while an Australian shepherd was caught on camera trying to round up a wild moose.

'Clever Boy'

In the viral video, @officialwillygooddog shows viewers the puddle growing on their kitchen floor before revealing its source—Willy.

Clearly too smart for his own good, the border collie can be seen pressing his paw on the lever for the water dispenser. Happily drinking from the spout, Willy doesn't seem remotely concerned about the mess he's making, with water splashing all over the fridge and floor.

"But it's water mom," joked @officialwillygooddog alongside the post, with the hilarious footage receiving over 200,000 likes.

"Clever boy," said Tacothewonderdonkey.

"They are too f'n smart," wrote lcutfc.

"Could never be mad at that cute face," commented albertE.

"My Tanner boy does the same thing," added Christina Renee. "We end up with melted ice cubes everywhere."

While Biker in Zurich said: "Suddenly I'm happy mine just opens doors."

Newsweek reached out to @officialwillygooddog for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.