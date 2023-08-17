Colorado Cop Adopts Dog He Found in Stolen Car After No One Wanted Her

A Colorado police officer has adopted a dog that was found in the backseat of a stolen car after no one came forward to adopt her.

Taylor, who works for the Boulder Police Department, was working a job several weeks ago when they arrested suspects who had allegedly stolen a car.

The officers noticed there was a dog sitting inside the car, looking up at them through the window and they approached to see if she could be coaxed out.

A split image of Miss Bonnie. The dog was taken to a new home with one of the officers who found her. Police handout

In a video shared on the Boulder police page on X, formerly known as Twitter, on August 15, several police officers can be seen approaching the vehicle with the dog inside.

A police officer asks the dog "Are you friendly?" before they eventually persuade it to leave the vehicle.

Taylor explained that she had taken the dog, whom she has since named Miss Bonnie, to the Humane Society, leaving her contact information in case no one chose to adopt the abandoned hound.

"They contacted me about a week afterward and said that she was still there and that nobody had reached out for her, so my husband and I went ahead and adopted her, she's been just the cutest thing."

The caption on the video reads: "Is she friendly?" Taylor usually tries to leave work at work, but the incident a few weeks ago changed that. And for the better.

Since being shared on August 15, the post has been seen around 28,800 times and attracted 365 likes.

The officer explained that Miss Bonnie has now integrated herself with the other puppies who live at his home.

Newsweek has contacted Boulder police via email for comment.

A photo of Miss Bonnie. The dog was found in the backseat of a stolen car. Police handout

It is not the first time that officers of the law have shown their softer side by helping a canine that finds itself in dire straits, and in a case in 2022 it wasn't just the one dog that was rescued.

In a Christmas tale to warm the heart, two Detroit officers discovered a mother and two puppies living in freezing conditions in an abandoned house. Gabrielle Rogers and Hussein Kourani were responding to a report of a vicious dog when they came across the stricken mom.

"She wasn't vicious—she was just scared," Rogers told Fox 2 at the time.

After gaining the mom's trust, they entered the house and discovered the two pups in plight. "I just remember gasping and saying, 'Oh my gosh,' and then I saw a puppy laying on a beaten up, old mattress, and it was tangled up in there, and I kind of stared at it for a second thinking, 'Is it alive?'"

Rogers said. "It was totally like a Christmas miracle."

The officers removed a mattress coil from the puppy's neck, discovering another under the mattress padding.

Now, the puppies are named Harry Potter and Hermione, while the mother is called Minerva, and they were being cared for at the Aries Doberman Liberation Rescue in Grand Rapids. The rescued pooches have been offered to their saviors free of charge by the shelter.