Comedian's Dylan Mulvaney Joke Leads to Angry Walkouts

Comedian Chrissie Mayr on Thursday shared a video of audience members reacting angrily to a joke she made about transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

In the clip she posted on her Twitter account, hecklers shout at her before walking out on her recent stand-up set at Hyena's Comedy Nightclub in Dallas.

The audience members were seemingly upset about Mayr's joke about Mulvaney, who has been entangled in a conservative backlash against Bud Light over her partnership with the beer brand.

On April 1, Mulvaney said on her social media accounts that Bud Light had sent her commemorative cans of beer that featured an image of her face to mark the one-year anniversary of her gender transition. Following her announcement, many prominent right-wing figures called for a boycott of Bud Light and its parent company, Anheuser-Busch InBev.

In the video, Mayr, a New York City native, joked about Mulvaney not having top or bottom surgery following her gender transition.

Comedian Chrissie Mayr jokes around in the press room during the AVN Adult Expo at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on January 22, 2020. On Thursday, Mayr tweeted about being heckled onstage recently for making a joke about transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage

After someone in the audience suggested Mulvaney hadn't had such surgeries "because he's a man," Mayr agreed by repeating the claim.

"No! She's a woman!" an audience member yelled.

"Uh-oh. We have one of those," Mayr said. "No, it's all good. We can all have different beliefs, it's OK. Some of us can believe in reality and some of us can't."

Just FYI these "women" went straight to management to complain and then proceeded to stampede (knock over) my merch table



This is the conflict when it comes to comedy and Leftists. It's just not compatible. @AdamCarollaShow @ScottAdamsSays @jimmy_dore @joerogan @rickygervais... https://t.co/0nAld1L0qg — Chrissie Mayr🇺🇸 (@ChrissieMayr) May 11, 2023

The video shows Mayr continuing her routine by discussing different types of sexualities before it cuts to people getting up from their seats and leaving.

"F*** you, transphobe!" one audience member yelled at Mayr.

"Is that the best you can do?" the comedian replied. "Oh my God, it's so sad."

Mayr then made a joke that was seemingly about the weight of the offended people leaving the venue.

"Make sure she gets home safe, I don't want those women to get harpooned in the neck on their way to their cars," Mayr said. "There are poachers out there, they are going to want their tusks!"

The comedian then called the departed patrons "fat."

Newsweek reached out to Mayr via email for comment.

In her Twitter post, Mayr said the upset audience members complained to management before knocking over her merchandise table.

"Just FYI these 'women' went straight to management to complain and then proceeded to stampede (knock over) my merch table," she wrote. "This is the conflict when it comes to comedy and Leftists. It's just not compatible."

Though Mayr received a large number of online comments in support of her Twitter post, she also had some detractors, including one person who wrote that Mayr confuses "nasty hate with comedy."