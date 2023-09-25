Comical Moment Delivery Driver Falls Down Porch Steps Viewed 10M Times

A delivery driver who fell down the stairs after dropping off a parcel has shared the moment on TikTok.

With 10 million views, the moment Steven Benavides took a tumble after a delivery has been shared across the internet—and luckily, he definitely saw the funny side.

"I deliver out here in the humble Texas area," he told Newsweek. "I was taking a picture of the package with the scanner in my hand, and I stepped of the porch brick and fell."

A picture of the note left by the delivery driver for the homeowner (left) and the moment he fell down the porch step (right). @astro.knot/TikTok

Delivery drivers are a common sight in most neighborhoods, perhaps no surprise as e-commerce sales continue to grow in the U.S.

According to Statista, in 2020 online sales accounted for over 14 percent of all retail sales and are forecast to rise to nearly 22 percent by 2025.

From being greeted by happy canine friends to proving that they don't even need to use words, delivery drivers often gain viral attention.

With nobody around, Benavides could have walked away and kept his tumble a well-kept secret, but the customer had a video doorbell, meaning the whole thing was caught on camera.

Interested to see how it looked, he left a note for the homeowner.

It read: "I just fell so bad on your porch. Watch the ring camera for a good laugh. LOL. Text me the video plz!"

Two days later, he was thrilled to get a text message with the video and was quick to share it on his TikTok account. "I figured I'd post it for people to laugh at me," he said. "I never expected it to blow up this big."

Despite what looked like a pretty bad fall down the step, Benavides was mostly unharmed.

"[I] scratched up my knee pretty good, but nothing serious," he said. "My immediate thought was that I wanted to see the video of that so I went back and left a note."

In thousands of comments, people shared their reactions to the video.

One TikToker wrote: "I'd request a new route immediately, but you're asking for the proof hahaha," while another commenter said: "This is great lol. Way to have a good sense of humor!"

"That was great I needed a laugh," said natalieplatts861. While another viewer wrote: "Texas doesn't have injury lawyers? Seems like everyone else in the U.S. would sue. You a real one."

This isn't the first time the footage from a video doorbell has caught something unusual. Like the clever ginger cat who figured out how to use the bell, or the moment a doorbell camera captured a bear standing on his hind legs outside a home in California.