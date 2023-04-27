Funny

Golden Retriever Rolling off Bench to Greet Delivery Driver Seen 24M Times

Funny Dogs Dog attack Trends TikTok

An interaction between a golden retriever and a delivery man has gone viral on TikTok with almost 25 million views.

In the video, under the username @ruffryderthegr, the dog named Ryder can be seen relaxing on a bench outside his front porch. The doorbell camera captures a delivery man walking up towards him.

Just as Ryder turns over for a belly scratch, he rolls off the bench. The man can be heard saying, "Oh no, don't fall off!" He half-catches Ryder before he hits the floor. Unperturbed, Ryder accepts his belly rubs. "Delivery drivers, what can't they do," reads the caption.

A stock image of a dog holding the mail. An adorable video of a golden retriever enjoying belly rubs from the mailman has gone viral on TikTok. Janie Airey/Getty Images

Despite much evidence of dogs and delivery drivers becoming best friends, the stereotype of canines hating the mail man remains.

More than 5,400 postal employees were attacked by dogs in the country in 2021, according to the United States Postal Service (USPS). While it's clear that Ryder wouldn't hurt a fly, Business Insider reported earlier this year that postal workers are having to avoid performing deliveries in certain areas because of the prevalence of dog attacks. This has left customers having to pick up their own mail.

"All dogs have teeth," USPS spokesperson David Coleman told Business Insider. "You just never know." If there have been an inordinate amount of dog attacks in one area, the Postal Service's last resort is to stay out of that area. Amazon temporarily suspended services in a neighborhood in Jacksonville, Florida, last year, due to a dog attack in 2020.

While some dogs may simply be more aggressive, it's possible that ordinarily docile dogs attack delivery people because they may view them as intruders. It could be that the tight schedule of mail workers make their rushed movements and stressed demeanor triggering for a dog.

According to the USPS, the top three states with the highest incidences of dog bites concerning postal workers are:

  1. California
  2. Texas
  3. Ohio

On TikTok, one user wrote: "Golden's are the best guard dogs... they guard the pure joy in every person they meet." Another added, "a legit reason why other packages are late."

Newsweek has reached out to @ruffryderthegr via Instagram for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

