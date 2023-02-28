Concerns As Confused Cat Brings Home 'The Wrong Kitten'

A video of a cat bringing "the wrong kitten home" has raised concerns since it was shared online.

In a viral clip shared by TikTok account lisamatty13, a cat brings home an unexpected visitor.

But the video, caption is somewhat misleading.

When the video starts, loud high-pitch crying can be heard coming from a different room within the house.

Seconds later, the origin of the cries becomes clear—a cat had brought a new visitor home, namely a young bunny held in its mouth.

The cat then drops the rabbit, which was filmed quivering and shaking.

Before the video ends, the cat can be seen sitting in front of the rabbit which appears to still be distressed.

According to U.K-based veterinary charity People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA), as prey animals, rabbits behave differently to other animals and their body language can be quite subtle.

It added: "Rabbits don't tend to make much noise and when they do it's a sign they're feeling very threatened. You may hear them grunting or growling and in extreme cases, they can scream."

A tensed-up body can indicate that the rabbit is "stressed or worried." They can indicate this change in mood by crouching and angling their heads up, rather than having them flat against the ground.

Since being shared on Friday, February 24, the clip has attracted more than 3 million views and some 233,200 likes.

But many of those who commented on the video shared their concerns about the young rabbit and hoped it was treated well once the camera stopped recording.

TikTok user But?CanHeBeatGoku said: "Don't think she thought that was her kitten. I think it's just some fast food."

Rocker dud added: "Please tell me that you saved that baby."

Imke Wiechen-Mahler posted: "My cat did it too and then raised the rabbit with the bottle. [The] bunny is fine and lives in our paddock."

Sierra commented: "Well, I guess you have a baby bunny now."

