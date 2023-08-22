Politics

Conservative Journalist Gets $300,000 After 'Antifa' Assault at Protest

By
Politics Alt-Right Conservatives Antifa Portland

Right-wing writer Andy Ngo was awarded $300,000 in a lawsuit ruling Tuesday after three individuals accused of assaulting him ignored the hearing, resulting in a default ruling.

Ngo, editor-at-large of the conservative Canadian outlet The Post-Millenial, alleged in the civil suit that he had been assaulted by three people he claimed were members of "Antifa," a catch-all term for a variety of mostly separate and autonomous anti-fascist left-wing political groups. The incident took place at a protest in downtown Portland, Oregon, in late May 2019, purportedly organized by a group called "Rose City Antifa," which Ngo had gone to cover.

The writer alleged that three individuals—Katherine Belyea, Madison Allen, and Joseph Evans—attacked him at the event. Evans, who now goes by the legal name Sammich Overkill Schott-Deputy, was accused of striking Ngo and initiating the confrontation. Allen was accused of hitting him with a sign, while Belyea was accused of throwing a milkshake at him.

andy ngo lawsuit default ruling
Above, a photo of conservative writer Andy Ngo after having a milkshake thrown at him by alleged "Antifa" members. Ngo was rewarded $300,000 in a default ruling Tuesday, after individuals accused of attacking him at a protest failed to appear in court. Moriah Ratner/Getty Images

By failing to appear for a virtual hearing at the Multnomah County Courthouse Tuesday, Circuit Judge Chanpone Sinlapasai found the three civilly liable for assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, ordering them to pay Ngo a total of $300,000, split evenly between them. A lawyer representing Schott-Deputy attempted to argue, according to Media Entertainment Arts WorldWide, that his client could not appear due to being homeless, and due to the fact that they were serving out other prison sentences when the lawsuit was served, but the judge dismissed the attempt, citing the length of the trial, with the suit being filed initially in 2020.

In a post to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Ngo thanked his legal team and further accused the defendants of "trying to violently silence my First Amendment rights." He also expressed worry that the collection of the $300,000 will be a challenge.

"While it will continue to be a steep uphill battle to collect today's awarded damages given the default defendants' history of evasion, I remain determined to hold Antifa and its members accountable for their violent attacks," he wrote.

Earlier in August, a jury ruled against Ngo in a different civil lawsuit, finding that two left-wing activists were not liable for an attack he sustained at a Portland protest in 2021, Oregon Live reported.

Newsweek reached out to the Multnomah County Court via email for further information.

Critics have contested Ngo and other conservatives' characterization of "Antifa" as a "terrorist organization," noting that it is not a centralized organization, but a loosely affiliated left-wing political movement. Nevertheless, conservatives have continued to allege that the movement and its adherents as major threats to their political interests. Ngo has also been accused in the past of sharing selectively edited videos to inaccurately paint Antifa demonstrators as violent.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC