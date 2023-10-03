U.S.

Zombie Conspiracy Theories Spread Like Wildfire Ahead of Emergency Test

By
U.S. FEMA Conspiracy theories Zombies

Ahead of Wednesday's planned nationwide emergency alert test on cell phones, radios, and TVs, conspiracy theories quickly spread on social media.

The national test, which will take place on Wednesday at 2:20 p.m. ET, is conducted to help ensure that the Emergency Alert System and the Wireless Emergency Alerts continue to be effective ways to warn the public about emergencies, especially on a national level.

However, following the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announcement of the emergency alert test, some have taken to social media to share disinformation, concern and conspiracies.

The widely spread conspiracy theories seen on X, formerly Twitter, baselessly claim that a zombie outbreak is coming due to a combination of vaccines, 5G poisoning and a bat-borne disease. Some social media users are imploring their followers to shut off their cellphones on the day of the test because they believe it's part of a broader conspiracy to exert control over the population.

Newsweek reached out to FEMA for comment.

Ben Collins, senior reporter at NBC News jokingly mentioned the zombie conspiracy theory on X saying: "can't wait for my smart fridge to zombify me tomorrow."

His response comes after the posts being made that suggest the test will turn people into zombies by using 5G to release the Marburg virus—a disease that causes hemorrhagic fever and is a result of prolonged exposure to mines or caves inhabited by Rousettus bat colonies but can spread through human-to-human transmission via direct contact with an infected individual.

"Turn off your cell phones on October 4th. The EBS is going to 'test' the system using 5G. This will activate the Marburg virus in people who have been vaccinated and sadly turn them into zombies," wrote X user Gina Shirah on September 30.

"EBS" stands for the Emergency Broadcast System, which no longer exists and has been replaced by the Emergency Alert System.

Another X user, the Globe Destroyer, shared a video breaking down why some people are concerned about the test on Wednesday, alleging that a planned Marburg pandemic could be coming due to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases testing a vaccine on humans in January.

The emergency alert test on Wednesday is part of a standard test that has happened at least once every three years since 2015 as FEMA is required under federal law to test the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System.

Despite the theories and disinformation, FEMA maintains that the emergency alert uses the same familiar audio tone that's been in use since the 1960s to broadcast warnings across the country with no known adverse health effects.

FEMA Emergency Alert
FEMA head Deanne Criswell (L) and David Pekoske pictured on September 12, 2023, in Arlington, Virginia. Conspiracy theories spread ahead of a FEMA Emergency Alert test on October 4, 2023. Getty Images
