Watch as Corgi Adorably Turns Into 'Blanket Police' for Newborn Baby

A persistent corgi has become the "blanket police" to make sure her new baby brother always has a blanket over him, to keep him warm enough at all times.

Denny Ku shared the video of his corgi named Lilo repeatedly bringing a blanket to her new baby brother, Koa. The video was posted on the dog's dedicated TikTok account, @aircorg on January 14 and has generated 2.2 million views. The caption on the video reads: "Since we had our son, my dog has turned into the blanket police."

Since sharing the adorable video, Ku told Newsweek: "Our dog's official name is Lilo, but she also goes by Steph Furry and AirCorg. Early on, we learned that Lilo loves to bring Koa her toys to play with. She often just leaves her toy in the bouncer and waits for Koa to throw it. She then starts to whine when Koa doesn't do anything because he's so young.

"One of the things that Lilo brought was a swaddle blanket, so we kept asking Lilo to bring blankets to Koa, and now Lilo will randomly bring it to Koa."

Ku admitted that he and his wife, Emily Ku were initially concerned that Lilo would become jealous of Koa after being their "only child" for so long before. However, a simple game of fetch was what really sparked the bond between the corgi and her baby sibling, as Lilo wanted her new brother to join in.

"At first when we brought Koa home, they simply just coexisted. However, during our fetch time, Lilo starts to bring the toys to Koa, as if she wanted to share the fun with him too," Ku said.

The website for calming dog products Canna-Pet, notes that although corgis are now mostly family pets, they did originate as herding dogs, and a lot of the behavior traits they needed as working dogs still prevail now.

It notes that corgis are usually very happy dogs who "thrive of being the center of attention," as well as being "eager to please." Their high energy levels mean they love a game of fetch.

Corgis were once used as herding dogs on farms, so they're used to being active and obeying tasks, so it's no surprise that Lilo loves bringing Koa a blanket and sees it as her responsibility now.

When Ku shared the video of Lilo and Koa on TikTok, the accompanying caption read: "We all have the grandma in the group who takes care of everyone, mine just happens to be my dog".

The video was instantly a hit with Lilo's 1.3 million followers on TikTok, already receiving 349,000 likes. Ku spoke to Newsweek about the reaction he received: "I love the comments that I have been seeing online. It's a lot of fun being able to see how many different people watch it and get a laugh out of it."

Among the thousands of comments that the video received, one user wrote "your dog is judging your parenting," and another commented: "Lol, it's the judgmental look after each blanket placement."

