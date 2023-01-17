Unhappy Bernese Mountain Dog Takes Back Blanket From Owner: 'How Dare You'

This Bernese Mountain Dog was clearly not in a sharing mood when his owner tried to snuggle up on the couch using his blanket.

In footage first shared to TikTok by thebernerbunch, a pet pooch by the name of Weller can be seen wrestling the blanket back from his human companion, Meredith.

Having won the battle of wills, Weller shoots a dirty look in Meredith's direction before returning to the floor with the covering. His message appeared clear: don't touch my things.

That's not to say dogs are incapable of sharing. A 2016 study published in the Public Library of Science put the concept of canine generosity to the test.

In a series of experiments using one of two mechanisms, test subject dogs were given the opportunity to release a food-based reward into an adjacent enclosure containing either a familiar dog, a dog unknown to them, or no dog at all.

What researchers found was that dogs were capable of being generous, though this generosity was largely restricted to canine friends they were already familiar with.

That appears to chime with the experience of Weller's owner, Meredith, who insists the 1-year-old rescue pup is usually fine sharing things with his older sibling, Gita.

"He really doesn't struggle with sharing things," Meredith told Newsweek. "I honestly think in that video he was just stealing his blanket back to get my attention. He loves attention." Even so, she reckons she might "ask permission" before trying to borrow his blanket again.

Meredith says Weller was adopted following the sad loss of her two senior rescue Berneses, Lady and Kylie, within 10 months of each other. "Gita became depressed after they passed, so I decided I needed to get her a companion," she said.

Eventually the opportunity arose to adopt Weller, who was just 11 weeks old at the time. "I never intended to get a puppy or a male dog, but something just felt right," Meredith said. "It turns out Weller was exactly what we needed after some devastating losses."

Weller had already been through his fair share of difficulties by then having developed a series of serious joint issues. Just before Christmas, he underwent total hip replacement surgery. The operation was a success and he's now on the road to recovery.

"Weller has an extremely goofy personality, but he also has a super sweet side too. He's extremely well-behaved and super eager to please," Meredith said.

"He's always doing something to make me laugh. He's extremely clumsy like a toddler and very curious about new things and the world around him. He is super expressive all the time and super vocal when he wants something."

His blanket-snatching antics in the video appear to have won plenty of support on social media.

One viewer wrote: "it's funny because he didn't even want he was just making sure you couldn't have it either" with another siding firmly with Weller by commenting: "how dare you."

"The disrespect of stealing his blankie," a third added with a fourth quipping: "The judgement is strong in those adorable eyes."

