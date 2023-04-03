Funny

Corgi Memorizes Woman's Car Locking Sound To Ensure He's Ready To Greet Her

By
This woman has shared a video which shows that nothing ever gets past her corgi, who has learned to recognize the sound of her car locking whenever she arrives home.

The hilarious video shows Anna Smith arriving home from work, and as soon as she locks her car she spots Grover the corgi peering out from the upstairs window of her apartment.

Since the video was shared to TikTok (@annaksmitty) on March 2, it has already generated over 663,000 views and more than 115,000 likes. Many people on social media have been amazed by Grover's ability to hear the sound of Smith's car locking and immediately knowing it's his owner.

The average male Pembroke Welsh corgi can weigh up to around 30 pounds and be around 12 inches tall when fully grown. So corgis may be small in stature, but they are also considered to be impeccable guard dogs, as the American Kennel Club notes their "acute senses" and mighty bark.

Corgi memorizes owner's car lock sound
Grover has memorized his owner's car lock sound. Anna Smith knows her corgi will be waiting at the window for her. @annaksmitty

As they were previously used as herding dogs to move cattle around, corgis have an expertise at being guard dogs, since they will often be on high alert for any sound or movement.

After sharing the video of Grover's special talent, Smith, of Colorado, spoke to Newsweek about how much she loves seeing him appear at the window whenever she pulls up outside.

She said: "I was just getting home from work, and usually Grover is sitting in the window watching, but I didn't see him so I decided to film it, to see if he would pop up.

"He does it every day, that's how I knew to record it. Seeing him pop up in the window makes me so happy to be home."

The viral video was relatable for many fellow dog owners who commented on the video to share the similar antics their own dogs get up to. Smith has loved hearing all the different ways dogs react to seeing that their beloved owner has returned home.

"A lot of people are saying that their dog does something similar, or that they too know the sound of their car alarm," she said.

As Smith added, many dog owners shared that their dog is equally as skilled as Grover, as one person wrote: "My dog knows the Subaru lock too," and another comment reads: "My car doesn't even make noise and my three dogs know whenever I'm close."

However, some dog owners were unfortunate enough to play the video with their dog nearby, which was very confusing for the canines.

One person wrote: "That's my lock. My dog just woke up and started barking, like I'm already here."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

