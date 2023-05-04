Coronation Day Disasters Through History: From Bad Timing to Banished Queen

When King Charles III leaves Buckingham Palace for Westminster Abbey on May 6 alongside Queen Camilla for his coronation, he'll likely be hoping to avoid the disasters that have befallen several of his predecessors on their big days.

Charles will become the 40th sovereign crowned at the abbey in what will be the first coronation of a king and queen consort in Britain for 86 years. Though the service is expected to conform to the program set out by the late Anglo-Saxon kings, Charles' ceremony will be altered to reflect modern-day Britain and the Commonwealth.

While a number of rehearsals have taken place, the crown jewels being prepared to leave their fortress at the Tower of London, and one of the largest scale security operations ever seen being deployed, the stage is set for the ultimate example of British pomp and pageantry...but there is always room for the unexpected.

Here, Newsweek takes a look at some of the British monarchy's coronation day disasters, from a banished queen to a king who was potentially crowned backward and the mysterious theft of abbey toilet paper.

King Charles III photographed at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, on April 14, 2023. The king will attend his coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Banished Queen

In 1821, King George IV attended his lavish coronation, organized with his famous eye for aesthetics in mind, reviving medieval costumes and pageantry.

Having ruled as Prince Regent for his mentally ill father since 1811, George's coronation was a reaffirming measure that he was now king in his own right. The ceremony had been planned to take place in 1820, however, owing to a legal battle with his estranged wife, Caroline of Brunswick, this was abandoned.

When her husband acceded to the throne Caroline legally became George's queen consort, despite the couple being estranged and having developed an intense disliking for one another.

This being the case, Caroline was not sent an invitation to the coronation. When she showed up at the abbey in any case, she was unceremoniously barred from entering despite making several attempts at different doors.

The embarrassing scene threatened to overshadow the event and the queen eventually gave up and returned to her home. She died two weeks later.

Artistic representation of King George IV's coronation at Westminster Abbey on July 19, 1821. George's estranged wife, Caroline of Brunswick, was barred from the ceremony despite her legally becoming queen consort. The Print Collector/Print Collector/Getty Images

Ring Trouble

Queen Victoria's coronation took place on June 28, 1838, when she was just 19 years old.

The ceremony lasted five hours and was undertaken without extensive rehearsals meaning there were a number of issues that arose throughout the day. A primary problem occurred when the Archbishop of Canterbury put the coronation ring on the queen's finger.

She wrote afterward in her diary: "The Archbishop had (most awkwardly) put the ring on the wrong finger, and the consequence was that I had the greatest difficulty to take it off again, which I at last did with great pain."

In addition to the issue with the ring, the queen was presented with a golden orb during the ceremony, despite having already taken it during an earlier part of the ceremony, and an elderly member of the court fell down the stairs while climbing to kiss the monarch's hand.

"Poor old Lord Rolle who is 82, and dreadfully infirm, in attempting to ascend the steps, fell and rolled quite down," she wrote. "But was not the least hurt; when he attempted to re-ascend them, I got up and advanced to the end of the steps, in order to prevent another fall."

Despite the catalog of errors, the queen described the day as the "proudest" of her life and one she would "ever remember."

Artistic representation of Queen Victoria's coronation which took place on June 28, 1838. Despite some awkward moments, she wrote in her diary that the day was the "proudest" of her life. The Print Collector/Print Collector/Getty Images

Medical Postponement

When Queen Victoria died after reigning for nearly 64 years, her eldest son, Albert Edward, assumed the throne under the regal name of King Edward VII.

Having been over six decades since the last coronation there were few people still alive who remembered what had taken place at Queen Victoria's. The monarch's elderly cousin, the Grand Duchess of Strelitz, was called on to provide an account of the day she attended as a young woman. She had also attended the coronation of William IV as a child.

The coronation of Edward and his consort, Queen Alexandra was planned to take place on June 26, 1902. However, three days before the event the monarch fell acutely ill with appendicitis requiring a dangerous emergency operation.

Though reluctant to do so, the king was forced to postpone the coronation until later in the summer, meaning all the guests who had traveled to Britain for it had to return home again.

Edward and Alexandra were eventually crowned on August 9, 1902.

Portrait of King Edward VII's coronation which took place on August 9, 1902, by Laurits Tuxen. Just days before he was to be crowned in June, Edward fell ill with appendicitis and was forced to undergo surgery. Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images

Losing the Thread

King Charles' grandfather, King George VI's coronation took place under the shadow of the abdication of his older brother King Edward VIII who moved into exile to marry Wallis Simpson, later the Duchess of Windsor.

At the time of his abdication in December 1936, Edward's coronation was already planned to take place on May 12 of the following year. Instead of postponing, it was decided that George would be crowned on that day instead with the arrangements that were already in action.

On the evening before the coronation, George's big day was threatened with being overshadowed when his brother announced to the world that he and Wallis were engaged. The couple's biographer, Andrew Lownie wrote in his book Traitor King, that this was a "gesture suspected of being an attempt to upstage the event."

The ceremony still went ahead with the king's wife, Queen Elizabeth, being crowned alongside him. The couple's two daughters, Princess Elizabeth (later Queen Elizabeth II) and Princess Margaret were also at the abbey to witness the spectacle.

King George VI and Queen Elizabeth with their two children, Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret, photographed on his coronation day, May 12, 1937. George's coronation came after his brother, King Edward VIII abdicated the throne. Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Despite the day being well planned for, a coronation mishap did take place when a piece of red thread that the king had placed on the front of the St Edward's Crown went missing. This meant that the Archbishop of Canterbury could not see which side of the crown was the front and which was the back (them being nearly identical).

In a 2018 documentary about her own coronation, Queen Elizabeth II confirmed that her father never did know whether he'd been crowned back to front and that he wasn't too pleased with the prospect.

Toilet Paper Theft

Queen Elizabeth II's coronation went more smoothly than most thanks to extensive rehearsals and over a year of preparations.

Despite this, there were still some hiccups on the big day. According to documents in the National Archives in Britain, there was an embarrassing facilities disaster that warranted noting down to ensure it didn't happen again.

An official account of the procedural aspects of the day states, per the Daily Telegraph: "It was found, early on Coronation day, that much of the lavatory paper had been removed [from Westminster Abbey]...in future it will be necessary to take special steps to prevent this."

Queen Elizabeth II photographed on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after her coronation, June 2, 1953. While the ceremony went smoothly, the National Archives in Britain noted that someone had stolen toilet paper from the lavatory. Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The issue was fortunately resolved and the record of the event provides a useful archival warning to the organizers hoping to welcome the 2,000 invited guests to King Charles' event on May 6.

