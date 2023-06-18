Wellness & Fitness

The Correct Way To Wash Your Gym Clothes To Kill Bacteria

By
Exercising can leave your heart rate pumping, but it can also turn the attire you're wearing into a hotbed of bacteria that's reeking of sweat. Believe it or not, if you don't wash or disinfect your gym kit correctly after a workout, then the bacteria and particles of dirt produced from perspiration can fester in the items of clothing and irritate the skin if worn again.

Dr. Rosmy Barrios is a medical adviser for Health Reporter. She told Newsweek that contrary to popular belief, there exists a particular temperature at which people should be washing their workout gear in, to ensure that the clothing remains properly hygienic.

"To effectively kill bacteria, it is generally recommended to wash clothing at a temperature of 140 degrees Fahrenheit or even higher," Barrios said.

"This is because higher temperatures can help to break down and remove all the dirt, sweat, oils, and bacteria that can accumulate on a piece of clothing during intensive workouts," she said.

Composite Photo Keeping Fit
A stock image of a woman exercising at a gym class. According to medical expert, Dr. Rosmy Barrios, there's a correct temperature at which people should be washing their gym kits to properly disinfect them after a sweaty session. iStock / Getty Images

According to the medical adviser, higher temperatures can disrupt the structure of bacteria and other microorganisms. This renders them inactive as a result, and reduces the risk of potential infections or skin issues being caused by an individual wearing an unhygienic piece of clothing that hasn't been washed correctly.

"It's also important to note that not all fabrics can withstand in such high temperatures, so it is advisable to check the care labels on your gym clothes for specific instructions. Some fabrics, for instance, may require lower temperatures or delicate cycles to avoid damage or shrinking of the clothing," Barrios said.

"If so, an alternative option could be to use laundry detergents that are specifically formulated to kill bacteria and microbes effectively. These products often contain antibacterial agents that help maintain cleanliness."

While it's crucial to wash your clothes thoroughly, there are other things that people need to do to keep their workout gear hygienic.

Barrios argues that in addition to washing the clothing in question at appropriate temperatures, it's also essential to allow for them to fully dry before storing them in a closet or wearing them again.

"Damp or moist clothes can create a breeding ground for bacteria and unpleasant odors," the medical adviser said.

"Proper drying, either by air drying or using a dryer, helps to further minimize the presence of bacteria and maintain the hygiene of your gym kits," she said.

Is there a health issue that's worrying you? Let us know via health@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.

Submit Correction

Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC