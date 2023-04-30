Couple Praised for Rescuing Kitten From Busy Highway: 'Poverty to Lavish'

A couple have shared a heartwarming clip of a kitten they saved from the side of the busy road.

The video was posted by Sydney Kay Whitehead and has received more than 4.6 million views. In it, a man can be seen running down a highway to rescue the tiny black kitten, whom they have named Rocky. The animal can then seen settling into his new home and getting used to his golden retriever brother.

The voiceover says: "I really enjoy lounging around and laying around in my bed. It's really cozy and a lot more comfortable than the road that I was on."

Young kittens that are unable to feed themselves are some of the most vulnerable animals that end up in shelters. Often oversubscribed and underfunded, animal shelters often lack the resources to bottle-feed neonatal kittens. Sadly, they are often put down.

"Kittens too young to eat on their own or too young for adoption are one of the largest groups of animals euthanized every year in animal shelters across the United States," said the National Kitten Coalition.

If you find stray kittens, it's important not to take them straightaway in case the mother is around. "Mom may be out getting food or waiting for you to leave," said the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), "so we recommend you leave the kittens where they are and periodically check to see if mom returns in a few hours.

"If you have concerns about the kittens' safety, move them to a safe location nearby where mom can still find them. (Don't be surprised if mom has started moving her kittens somewhere else by the time you return!)," the ASPCA website added.

There may be some situations where you should immediately remove the kitten or kittens because they are in immediate danger. The advice site Pet Helpful says you should quickly rescue the kittens if:

The kittens are wet, cold or both. Cold, especially, is deadly to the very young, the single kitten, or a litter that doesn't bunch together for heat.

They are in danger from the elements, people or other animals.

They look scraggly, squirmy and highly distressed.

You happen to find the mother and she's deceased.

Users on TikTok loved the video, with one commenting: "Kittens are the sweetest!! Way to go dad!!!" while another wrote: "Thank you for saving this cutie."

"Thank you for saving him! Please don't stop these videos of him!" posted a third user.

One comment read: "I swear cats go from poverty to a lavish life overnight. Look at that comfy bed. Going from a highway to that."

