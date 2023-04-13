Heartwarming

Stray Kitten Is Accepted by Inseparable Cat Duo in New Home: 'Their Baby'

A pair of bonded cats called Scampi and Rigatoni have melted hearts all over the internet after a video of them welcoming their new kitten sibling went viral on social media.

Earlier in March, their owner, posting under the username kailee.beck, shared a video with a caption that said: "Worrying my two bonded cats wouldn't like the stray kitten we brought home." The video showed the two cats laying together on the ground, followed by a shot of them grooming their new sibling. She then wrote: "She only added to the bond."

Since then, the owner has posted three more videos of her bonded cats parenting her new kitten, to reassure the viewers that the three have permanently bonded.

bonded cats accepting new sibling melt hearts
A stock image of three cats cuddling each other. A pair of bonded cats have melted hearts after "adopting" their owner's new kitten. Getty Images

According to VCA Animal Hospitals, a bonded pair contains two cats that have a special relationship and reflects the natural feline instinct to form a pack.

Vets4Pets says that when introducing a new kitten to your existing cat, you should first prepare them, making sure each cat has their own bowl and toys, and their own space and litter. Their website also suggests getting a pheromone spray to help create a calm environment.

You should first let your cat get used to the smell of the kitten by rubbing a tea towel on it and then placing it by your older cat allowing it to smell the scent of its new sibling. When they're ready for a face-to-face introduction, keep them supervised at different ends of the room.

Once your older cat becomes comfortable around your new kitten, you can leave them space to play together.

The post, originally shared on TikTok, quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received over 940,000 views and 203,600 likes.

@kailee.beck

she only added to the bond #cattok #catsoftiktok #catlover #greenscreenvideo #greenscreen

♬ I Think I Like When It Rains - WILLIS

One user, Heyyyynowfuqit, commented: "Sweet but the new one is saying 'please help' lol." And Janeeee said: "That's their baby." dikbuttz69 added: "Jacques! He hasn't been decontaminated yet!" Asher Silas Hardy joked: "Local couple adopts child."

Madi wrote: "They're glad you could sense they were ready to adopt." And crochetfoodielady said: "I'm so jealous ...my rescue cats all fight like Mike Tyson. even after years." Charlie added: "My two male cats didn't like my girl kitten at first. But I came home one day. One of the male cats. Waffle. I saw that he was letting her nurse on him."

Another user, boescout, said: "I think they will do just fine." And Timbers_Tiny_Tigers wrote: "So sweet. The kitten looks like a child of the tabby/white." Kristianna Leverette added: "Such aggressive loving!!!"

Newsweek reached out to kailee.beck for comment via Instagram. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

