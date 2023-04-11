Hearts Melts Over Kitten's Reaction to Brother Being Adopted by Owners Too

A cat owner has melted hearts all over the internet after sharing a video explaining how she ended up adopting two kittens instead of one.

In the video shared on TikTok on Sunday under the username zeroandollie, she shows a clip of the first kitten she brought home, looking lonely playing by himself in a box, before realizing that she couldn't separate him from his brother.

A caption explains: "Adopting one cat and realizing we made a mistake..." Followed by: "Going back to get his brother too." The poster then shows a clip of Zero and his brother Ollie happy together again. She wrote: "Best decision."

According to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA), when adopting kittens you should take them in pairs for multiple reasons.

One is that thanks to other pets they can learn how to behave properly, in ways that humans can't teach them. The society's website states: "Kittens play fight with their sibling and by doing so quickly learn what is acceptable in terms of biting, nipping, and gnawing."

Another reason is that if you have two kittens they will never be alone, plus they may like having a grooming and napping partner to spend their days with.

The post quickly went viral on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received over 2.5 million views and 487,000 likes.

One user, Sesame and Tofu, commented: "BEST decision. Two bonded cats are the most cuteness ever." And Teresaluvsmochi said: "YES kittens should always come in pairs." Jamal added: "Always get a brother or sister."

Tatum2007_ wrote: "Don't ever separate siblings. They need each for life." And chio said: "Before I adopted a cat, I googled 'should I get a cat?' & I came across an article that said 'why 2 is better than 1' After reading that, I got 2."

Another user, Inlovewtallwomen, commented: "I thought you were gonna send him back.. my heart stopped lol." And Katerinamarie said: "Thank you for going back and not separating them." Arev Kire added: "I adopted two brothers also they're inseparable."

Sam wrote: "Two cats is far easier than one especially if the first is a kitten." And JessicaBaileyHassan said: "No one loves each other more than 2 bonded boy cats."

Another user, My Pride and Ducks, commented: "Thank you for realizing how important it is that they have a friend! (Most of the time)." And bridge_soup said: "Yes to a pair, less 'single kitten syndrome!!" Amanda added: "Wish someone would've told me this."

