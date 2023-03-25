Cat Keeping Her Brother Hostage Under Cover Leaves Internet in Stitches

A cat called Mini has left the internet in stitches after a video of her holding her brother "hostage," went viral on social media earlier this March.

The clip was originally shared on TikTok by the cats' owner, under the username Minijuni2022. Mini can be seen holding her brother Juni trapped under the duvet. She places her paws around him to hold him in position, before losing grip, allowing him to escape.

The hilarious post, which soon trended on social media, comes with a caption that reads: "Mini holds her brother CATptive."

Cats are very family-oriented animals and can live well with their relatives, sleeping together, sharing feeding areas, and grooming each other. However, most adult cats are not very tolerant of other adults outside of their family group.

If you already have an adult cat in your home and want to get a second one, you are advised to get a younger kitten instead of an adult cat, to try to minimize conflict as much as possible.

The VCA Animal Hospitals website states: "Some guidelines which may be helpful are to choose a younger kitten to join an adult cat, and to choose cats with compatible personalities. For example, pairing a very timid cat with a very outgoing cat might be too stressful for the timid cat. Pairing two highly outgoing, highly active or territorial cats may lead to fights."

When getting the cats accustomed to each other, you should monitor signs of stress, too. These include "hiding, walking crouched and hugging walls, moving away/avoidance, tense muscles, dilated pupils, hair standing up along the back, puffed tail, ears held to the side or back, and hissing, growling, yowling, or other vocalization beyond soft meows."

The video quickly gained popularity across the platform, and it has so far received almost 440,000 views and over 70,000 likes.

One user Kristine Robinson commented: "Minnie: 'this does not concern you. Move along.'"

Keni Jackson wrote: "Nothing to see here." Katie Rose added: "The void is framing her."

Henloitme_ posted: "Minnie says she's got the intruder." And Christina.bilyeu commented: "Don't be suspicious... don't be suspicious."

Kelsey added: "Minnie is innocent." And Meredith J wrote: "She did a smother!"

Oscarkittybaba commented: "Ain't nobody or nothing. What you talking about Willis." User 317537 wrote: "Captive house panther... I need one of those." Janetdubose201 joked: "That is so funny he holding the cat hostage."

Lori Jeney wrote: "You just interrupted a potential crime, I think." And The_Pink_Axolotl added: "Mini what are you doing? Smothering my brother, what are you doing?"

