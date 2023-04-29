Couple Refuse to Pause Life as They Share 'Positive' Side of Stage 4 Cancer

A stage four cancer diagnosis is devastating, but this couple is on a mission to show the positive side of living with cancer through social media.

After collapsing at work in November, tests and scans revealed that Will Wise had a rare tumor known as a pheochromocytoma. This discovery led to a further diagnosis of multiple endocrine neoplasia type 2 (MEN 2), including medullary thyroid cancer, meaning it was already stage four.

The diagnosis was completely unexpected for Pennsylvania-born Wise and his girlfriend, Alexandra Hosking, but the pair are adamant that cancer won't stop them from experiencing joy.

Hosking, from Adelaide, told Newsweek that it's their goal to remain upbeat about life, as for them it's not about "fighting cancer or even surviving it, it's about living with it."

Adelaide Hosking and Will Wise pictured together in the hospital (L) and during a romantic moment. The couple is on a mission to spread positivity after Wise's stage 4 cancer diagnosis. @alexandrahosking

What Is Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia?

MEN 2 is a rare condition that affects around one in 35,000 people. It causes tumors in the thyroid, parathyroid glands and adrenal gland. Around half of MEN 2 cases will also develop a pheochromocytoma, which Wise has.

Symptoms of pheochromocytoma include headaches, excessive sweating, irregular heartbeat and feeling shaky, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Sadly, there's no known cure for MEN, and it cannot be prevented as it usually develops from a gene mutation. The treatment depends on how early it's discovered, and what glands or organs are affected. Cases detected early might need medication, while cases that have progressed can require surgery and chemotherapy.

Hosking said that they cried plenty after the diagnosis, but once they got through the initial tears, they were able to look ahead and see that there is so much more life to be enjoyed.

"It was a shock and scary, especially at such a young age when you're feeling invincible. In all honesty, even with words like 'cancer' and 'stage four,' you realize that you have to keep moving. Although it's difficult, we try to stay positive and upbeat," Hosking told Newsweek.

"In the actual moment of the diagnosis, we started to make jokes and that's what led us to doing TikToks and just having fun."

Hosking shared a video on her TikTok account (@alexandrahosking) detailing the fun things they're learning to appreciate, which has generated over 142,000 views since being posted on April 20.

L: Will Wise enjoys a drink while walking with an IV bag. R: Wise and girlfriend Adelaide Hosking pose together near the water. The couple are sharing their positivity on TikTok. @alexandrahosking

The diagnosis has given the couple, who live in London, a new perspective on life. Now, they "cherish every moment" because they know time could be limited.

"This experience has taught us to live life to the fullest. We don't know what tomorrow will bring, but we can make the most of today. So, our plan is to stay present, embrace new experiences, and to appreciate the beauty of life," Hosking said.

"Positive things we've found through this experience include how resilient our love is, and how far we will go to be there for each other. We also learned how precious life is, and how important it is to laugh and not be too serious."

Wise has had two surgeries so far, one to remove an adrenal gland, and another to remove his thyroid and lymph nodes. However, there are still more tumors that require surgery or chemotherapy, so they're aware that this is only the beginning of his journey.

"When faced with his near-death experience, Will felt compelled to share his story with honesty and authenticity, in the hopes of leaving a positive impact on the world. He's now on a mission to be one of the biggest advocates for cancer," Hosking said.

"We want to change the negative perception around cancer and show people that it's possible to have fun and enjoy life, even in the face of life-threatening illness. At the point of stage four, there is no getting rid of it, so we embrace living with it. Going through life looking to brighten people's day can change life for anyone, and I urge people to adopt this ideology."

Wise and Hosking are using social media (@willwise24) to spread their joy while educating others about the rare condition. Much of the content that relates to cancer shows the painful side, so the couple aims to share the rest of the story, too.

Hosking's video depicting the "positive side of stage 4 cancer" has gathered hundreds of supportive comments. One user wrote: "You're both so inspiring – and you compliment each other exactly how you need to at this moment in life."

Another person commented: "You're absolutely right, live life to the fullest."

Is there a health issue that's worrying you? Let us know via health@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.