Man Expecting Girlfriend To Pay More Than 50 Percent of Their Rent Backed

A man expecting his girlfriend to cover a higher portion of the household rent and bills they share since "she's earning more" has been supported by users on Reddit.

In a post shared on Reddit's Am I The A****** (AITA) subforum under the username Living_Buffalo_6, the 29-year-old man said he's been living with his 29-year-old girlfriend for three years.

The boyfriend said: "Up until a month ago, I earned almost double her income. However, my company has been doing pay cuts and my girlfriend recently got a major promotion, so now she makes about 50 percent more than I do."

The man questioned whether he's "the a****** for expecting a proportional split."

Amanda Kaphammer, the chief wealth strategist at Sol Spyre, a wealth management company, told Newsweek: "It's fair to expect that the original agreement of proportional contribution to joint expenses is upheld, even with changing incomes."

The boyfriend in the latest Reddit post isn't alone in wanting his partner to pay more towards bills since she's earning more.

An exclusive poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted for Newsweek showed that members of Generation Z (those born roughly between 1996 to 2012) believe that the higher earner in a household should pay the majority of the bills.

In a 2021 survey of more than 20,000 American couples conducted by Zeta, a fintech platform designed for couples, fairness was among the top issues around sharing money.

The data found that "couples wanted to feel like each person was financially contributing to the relationship in a way that was deemed fair, according to the rules set out in that relationship."

Less than half (39 percent) of the couples surveyed "fully merged" their finances, while the same portion had no joint account, keeping their finances separate.

Just under a quarter (22 percent) followed a "yours/mine/ours approach" of partially merged finances or a system that allowed individual spending while paying shared expenses from a joint account.

'Equitable Breakdown'

The boyfriend in the latest Reddit post said the couple has always split the bills and rent proportional to income. "She introduced this idea and explained why she supports its equitable breakdown and we both do chores and housework equally," according to the poster.

But the girlfriend now wants to either "keep the rent/bills pay distribution as it was before," meaning she would pay 35 percent, while he pays 65 percent, or do a 50/50 split, which is the maximum portion she's willing to pay, according to the poster.

Asked why they're no longer doing "proportional splits," the girlfriend allegedly said the poster "should just be grateful that she is flexible enough to upend her finances" for him and split it 50/50.

The boyfriend said: "She's been cold with me recently and told me she shouldn't have to punish herself for her financial successes and that my 'lack of adaptability is off putting.'"

Focus on 'Us' Rather Than 'I'

According to Kaphammer, the issue in the latest post "goes beyond who pays for what" and the couple needs to "focus on 'us' rather than 'I.'"

The girlfriend "may feel her promotion wasn't acknowledged and may be projecting her feelings onto him," while the boyfriend "may feel betrayed and that she violated their agreement," she said.

The wealth strategist advised the couple should take the following steps:

Firstly, the girlfriend should discuss whether she feels acknowledged for her accomplishment, why she believes splitting expenses proportionally is "upending" her finances and what makes her feel that her boyfriend is not being adaptable.

The boyfriend should then explain his feelings using "I" statements after clarifying why her refusal upset him.

The couple should reaffirm that they're "in this together" and committed to coming up with resolutions that make them feel supported and "as if each partner is contributing their fair share."

Create alternative action plans to deal with potential future obstacles, agreeing on what steps to take to encourage "transparent and constructive" communication.

Finally, set up "a relationship meeting" to renegotiate the terms of the bills and household duties.

'What's Yours Is Ours but What's Mine Is Mine'

Several users on Reddit sided with the original poster, with some saying this relationship may be "on its way out."

In a comment that got 18,000 upvotes, user Intelligent-Prune-33 wrote: "So it's appropriate to pay proportional when you make more than she does, but 50/50 when she makes more than you? Yeah. No. That doesn't work. NTA [not the a******]."

User apothekryptic agreed, noting: "It would be different if you had voluntarily quit your job or voluntarily reduced your hours. If this is her story and she's sticking to it, she's been taking advantage of you this entire time, OP [original poster]...," in a comment that got 5,000 upvotes.

DryEquivalent9 said the girlfriend's stance is essentially saying "What's yours is ours but what's mine is mine," in a comment that received 2,800 upvotes.

User -Maraud3r wrote: "Her shift in attitude to his decrease in salary also speaks for itself. Honestly looks like this relationship might be on the way to being over."

User taafp9 said: "Sadly i agree. If after three years in a fully adult [relationship], it amounts to nickeling and diming, i think this one is on its way out as well."

