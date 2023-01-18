Secret Door Reveals Cat's Amazing Bedroom After Closet Transformation

A savvy couple has gone above and beyond to ensure their pet has a stylish place to relax—and thousands of TikTok users are jealous.

More than 3 million people have watched their clip of Stella the cat's bedroom. From the outside, it appears to be an ordinary bookcase. But once the door opens, we see that a closet has been transformed into a purr-fect boudoir. There's cat wallpaper, plenty of scratching posts, and even a mini screen placed in front of Stella's pink bed.

The viral video was posted by a couple who share their DIY skills online using the handle @newbuild_newlyweds.

Do Cats Like Their Own Space?

Cat owners will know this already but, for anyone else, the answer is a definite yes. Cats are solitary animals; they love a snuggle, but almost always on their own terms. Perfect Petzzz, based in Texas, explains the importance of respecting a feline's boundaries on its blog. It says:

A safe and quiet space means cats can relax when they want to

Boundaries give cats time to practice self-care by sleeping longer, eating more, meeting others and enjoying solo playtime.

Alone time allows your cat to become independent and engage in voluntary interaction.

How to Encourage Cats to Spend Time in Safe Places

Stella clearly loves having a room of her own. But not everybody will have the space to provide their pet with their own chamber.

Pet guide Be Chewy says you can create a safe, small place for your cat to curl up by starting where your pet is naturally drawn to, "assuming that the place isn't dangerous."

To provide a safe space, the pet website suggests a teepee or clamshell bed. This will help them snooze in peace.

What Do the Comments Say?

The video of Stella's luxury suite has racked up 116,400 likes and over 450 comments.

One comment, which has received 2,495 likes, said: "Your cats flicking that tail like "MOOOOM get OUT of my Roooooom!"

Another TikToker asked: "Did you knock first?"

Others have suggested that Stella has a "better room than" they do.

"Love a spoiled kitty," posted one.

Another person wrote: "Cat lives a better life than me."

Stella is not the only spoiled cat who has gone viral. Late last year, TikTok was marveling at Fritz, a ginger cat who refused to eat his food unless it was served properly.

