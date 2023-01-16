Hilarious Moment Cat Punishes Another for Eating All the Food: 'Justice'

The internet has been left in hysterics after watching this extraordinary catfight on TikTok.

The viral clip, shared by @xeno.and.luna, states that the user's tabby cat Luna is standing up "for herself" in the caption. The feline can be seen shutting the transparent lid of a cardboard box to ensure Xeno, an orange cat, cannot escape.

Their owner added the following text to the video: "Throwback to when Luna decided to punish Xeno for eating all of her food."

The footage has racked up 156,000 likes and has been viewed 1 million times since January 12.

Why Do Cats Fight?

There are a few reasons why a cat might start scrapping with another feline. But in this case, they are most likely being playful.

Pet food company Purina has pointed out that the most common causes of a catfight are over territory, aggression, or rough play.

The company points out that cats are territorial and so the fights that occur are most likely because they feel another cat has intruded on their land.

"Some cats can be aggressive by nature," stated the Purina website.

Like dogs, felines enjoy play fighting too. However, this doesn't mean they put their claws away. It could easily be mistaken for aggression and serious fighting but it isn't. It is important to note a play fight can still cause harm.

Purina advises pet owners with more than one cat to allow their cats to have their own personal space. This means providing the following:

Separate feeding areas for each cat.

Providing numerous water stations.

Creating lots of quiet, private hiding areas for 'me time.'

Using cat-appeasing pheromone products (spray to use on furniture around the home or plug into diffusers) can help to reduce feelings of stress and therefore reduce aggressive behavior.

What Do the Comments Say?

Over 850 people have commented on the video, with one user questioning how Luna got Xeno inside the box.

Their owner states: "They were both playing with the box, and once he got in, she decided he deserved to stay in there for a bit."

One user said: "Cat criminals disserve cat justice I guess."

"Ahhh cats. they truly are the best and do the funniest things," wrote another.

One user joked: "She don't play about her food. Xeno popped out like 'I'm sorry sis I won't do it again' and Luna's like 'darn right you won't! I'll mess you up!'"

Newsweek reached out to @xeno.and.luna for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.