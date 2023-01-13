Demanding Cat Caught on Camera Waking Dad Up at 4am for Breakfast: 'Claws'

Millions have watched the moment a cheeky cat was caught on CCTV waking her owner up in the early hours of the morning... for breakfast naturally.

In the viral clip, TikToker @laurenjenel12 added the following text: "Mom is on vacation and dad is stuck taking the beating when it's breakfast time at 4 AM."

The video of Ash the feline has been viewed 5 million times since it was posted on January 10. She can be seen using her paw to tap her owner's nose.

In the comments, Lauren said this isn't unusual for Ash, who sometimes uses her claws to ensure her owners wake up to feed her. "Sometimes claws are involved," she added.

Do Cats Like Routine?

Lauren has told other users that her grey cat is fed daily at 5 a.m. and 5:30 p.m, but she will go out of her way to make them aware that feeding time is approaching.

"Most cats will have a set pattern they follow every day," according to the Conscious Cat information website.

It said that a routine helps cats feel "safe and confident." Ingrid King, a former veterinary hospital manager, said consistency was key for cats. She advised sticking to a routine to keep your cat "happy and healthy."

She wrote: "If you have to make changes, try to introduce them gradually. Something that may not seem like a big change to you, such as a vacation or a house guest, may be a very big deal to your cat."

What Do the Comments Say?

The popular video has racked up 508,000 likes and over 1,500 comments. Many are cat owners sharing their fury friend's tactics.

One user said: "My cat tries to wake the baby so I will get up. He's truly an evil genius."

One comment received over 27,000 likes. It said: "At this time you are sleeping!"

"WHY are they like this?! Mine also act like this at 4 am," wrote another.

Some people have quizzed Lauren about the camera above her bed. She explained in another video that she wanted to see what her active cat was up to while she slept. As a result, Ash's antics have been a hit online.

It seems cats aren't camera-shy as recently a Texas homeowner caught a wild bobcat on CCTV as it lurked outside the family home. An indoor camera also caught the moment a dog broke up a catfight. Another showed the hilarious moment a cat found its owner's secret camera.

