Couple Transform Old Warehouse Into Their Dream Home and Internet Is Amazed

A couple have stunned thousands after sharing how they upgraded an old warehouse into their dream home.

The couple, who live and are currently renovating in North Georgia, shared all the progress they'd made in developing their forever home in a social media video.

TikTokers were invited to sit back and relax while they watched the derelict space transform into a modern, open-plan family home, and the video's creator Kim explained how the couple had tackled the difficult project. The video has been shared online just a few days before the couple are due to move into the property, after working on it for nearly two years.

"At the end of 2021 we found this old warehouse down the road from our house, we loved the location and the land, we just needed to get creative with a house," Kim wrote across the post.

A stock image of a modern home. A viral video has shared how a couple have renovated their Georgia warehouse into a luxury family home. Getty Images

"In January 2022, we closed on it and put our house on the market. We sold our house in March and moved back in with our family. We spent months demoing the old interior while our architect put our dreams to paper," she added.

The realtor turned content creator shared in the post that while many people struggled to see the couple's vision for the space, the pair found understanding and companionship in the architect who worked with them. Together, they pursued one creative direction, to spend the rest of the year modernizing and opening up the space.

This was easier said than done, Kim made clear, as she explained in the post that the couple and their renovation team encountered far more complications than they had ever imagined.

"We were met with so many obstacles, there were months when the house would sit empty while they worked out engineering issues. We even survived a tornado, our storage building, not so much!"

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on September 6 by @Kim_Buk_Tu, the TikTok post has been liked by over 31,000 users and commented on more than 600 times.

"Love it, congrats," one user wrote. "So beautiful," another user added.

The TikTok post can be seen here.

Newsweek reached out to @Kim_Buk_Tu for comment via TikTok.

Newsweek's "What Should I Do?" offers expert advice to readers. If you have a personal dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice on relationships, family, friends, money and work and your story could be featured on WSID at Newsweek.