Courtney Clenney in Court as OnlyFans Model Prepares for Murder Trial

An OnlyFans model accused of murdering her boyfriend by stabbing him to death is set to appear in court on Monday.

Courtney Clenney, who used the name Courtney Tailor in her X-rated online work, admits stabbing Christian "Toby" Obumseli but told investigators at the time that she was acting in self-defense.

Police initially agreed with the 26-year-old's account of the incident, which took place at their home in Miami, Florida, on April 3 last year. But after further investigation, officers charged her with second-degree murder in December.

Clenney's lawyer, Frank Prieto, said he was "completely shocked" by her arrest, and added: "We look forward to clearing her name in court."

During her last court appearance, just before the end of last year, a date was set for a status conference on Monday, February 6. Status conferences are pre-trial hearings that allow the judge, the prosecutor and the defense team to meet to discuss the case and its progress.

Both sides will provide the judge with updates, while the issues usually discussed include pleas, and whether the legal teams are awaiting further discovery work or have scheduled depositions.

Detectives investigating Obumseli's death claim that the couple had a documented history of violence, with a Miami Police Department report alleging the pair had suffered "a tempestuous relationship since November of 2020, with multiple incidents of domestic violence from both sides over the period of their relationship."

Last summer, footage emerged showing Clenney apparently attacking her boyfriend, a 27-year-old cryptocurrency investor, in an elevator of their apartment building One Paraiso. A surveillance camera captured the incident, which happened just a month before Obumseli's death.

In the clip, which was shared with Newsweek in August by Miami-Dade state attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle, Clenney repeatedly strikes Obumseli and tries to yank his hair. He mostly remained defensive, using his arm to try to block her blows, but he then pushes her back and hit her several times in response. As the doors opened, he walked out of the elevator, with Clenney continuing to hit and push him from behind as she followed him.

During her hearing in December, Clenney sobbed while her legal team insisted again that she had been acting in self-defense when she stabbed her boyfriend. But Judge Laura Shearon Cruz denied bail in a written order, saying:

"From the evidence presented during this hearing, the court does not find the defendant's claim of self-defense on April 3, 2022, credible. There is no dispute that defendant killed victim in this case. The only factual issue in dispute is whether defendant was acting in self-defense and whether this claim rendered the state's evidence doubtful. Clearly, defendant and victim had a sadly volatile relationship."

Further information about the case is likely to be unveiled during Monday's status hearing, along with possible trial details.

Newsweek reached out to Clanney's defense attorney Frank Prieto and the Miami-Dade state attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle, seeking further information or comment.