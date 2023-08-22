Culture

New Jersey University Facing 'Bud Light Moment' Over Vaccine Mandate

By
Culture Coronavirus Vaccine

New Jersey's Rutgers University is being compared to embattled beer brand Bud Light, after it updated its COVID vaccine policy.

Rutgers first introduced a vaccine mandate in March 2021 that required staff and students to be fully vaccinated against COVID in order to attend classes and live on campus.

Despite the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) officially calling an end to the pandemic emergency on May 11 this year, the university decided to keep the vaccine mandate in a policy update. It means students who aren't fully vaccinated won't be able to attend classes on campus, unless they have a medical or religious exemption.

rutgers university
Old Queens is the oldest building and symbolic heart of Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey. The university has come under fire over its vaccine mandate. Ross Lewis/Getty Images North America

"Exemption requests are evaluated on a case-by-case basis; they are NOT automatically granted," the university wrote on its website.

Those with an exemption may still not be able to live in on-campus accommodation.

"For those granted exemptions, on-campus participation is not guaranteed, and is dependent on the overall course of the pandemic, the rate and efficacy of vaccination, and the student's academic program," the university wrote.

In its policy update, Rutgers wrote the reason for the policy was: "To minimize outbreaks of COVID-19 in the Rutgers University community; to prevent and reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 among all persons at Rutgers University and Rutgers– affiliated healthcare units; and to promote the public health of the community in a manner consistent with federal, State, and local efforts to stem the COVID-19 pandemic as well as federal and State law."

The university suggested those who weren't vaccinated could take some courses online, even though not all classes were available to be taught in that way. The other option for unvaccinated students was to disenroll from their degree.

Rutgers' updated policy sparked backlash online, with some calling for a boycott of the university, comparing it to Bud Light's recent controversy. The beer has faced a national boycott campaign since April, after it teamed up with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, and sent her personalized cans of beer with her face on them to celebrate one year since she began her gender transition.

Newsweek contacted Rutgers by email for comment.

"This is kind of like a Bud Light moment for Rutgers University," wrote one person on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Another added: "Can we Bud Light Rutgers? God damn communists..."

And a third commented: "I think Rutgers needs the "Bud Light" treatment."

Rutgers is one of about 100 universities and colleges in the country to still have a COVID vaccine mandate, according to the No College Mandates lobby group.

In 2021, anti-vaccine group Children's Health Defense, which was formed by Democratic presidential hopeful and anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy, sued Rutgers over the mandate.

"Does a university have the legal authority to coerce a student's consent to a highly invasive injection of a yet-to-be fully investigated experimental vaccine that does not prevent the spread of disease and poses risk of serious harm?" he said in court.

But in September 2021, a federal district judge upheld Rutgers' vaccine mandate saying to not do so would be dangerous for public health and the case was dropped the following year after multiple appeals.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC