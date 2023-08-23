Cowboys Defensive End Sam Williams Arrested on Marijuana and Weapon Charges

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was arrested Sunday in Frisco, Texas, for unlawfully carrying a weapon and marijuana possession.

Williams played in the Cowboys game Saturday in Seattle. He arrived back in Dallas with the team hours before the arrest.

The Cowboys declined comment to Newsweek. However, according to several reports, the Cowboys and NFL are aware of the charges against Williams.

"The Cowboys have not made an official statement regarding the arrest, but are aware of the news and will work directly with Williams as they continue to monitor the situation as it goes through the legal process," Nick Eatman, a DallasCowboys.com staff writer and senior manager of digital media, wrote in a post on the Cowboys website.

Fort Worth Star-Telegram reporter Clarence Hill was the first to report the arrest.

Williams, 24, was drafted by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Playing in 15 games as a reserve, he tied for fourth in sacks among rookies.

Sam Williams of the Dallas Cowboys walks onto the field against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium on October 2, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Cooper Neill/Getty

Williams missed the Cowboys' Week 16 matchup following a December 22, 2022, car crash. Williams totaled his Corvette in a two-vehicle collision that sent him and the other driver to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police later charged Williams with reckless driving for his role in the crash, reporting that he was weaving in and out of traffic in excess of 90 mph in a 55 mph zone.

In July 2020, Williams was suspended from the University of Mississippi football team after being charged with sexual battery. The charges were later dropped, and Williams was back with the team for their first game of the season against Florida.

Will Sam Williams be suspended?

A change in the collective bargaining agreement between the league and NFL Players Association could mean Williams' marijuana possession charge might not cause an issue with the league. According to Dan Graziano reporting for ESPN, a memo from the NFLPA deal indicated "violations of law for marijuana possession generally will not result in suspension."

One recent similar case that might shed light on the situation is the arrest of Shi Smith. The third-year Carolina Panthers wide receiver was arrested in March 2022 on charges of possession of an unlawful handgun and a narcotic with intent to distribute.

Smith was given the opportunity in November to resolve the charges by completing a diversion program. At the time, Smith expressed his remorse. As of this writing, the sixth-round pick has not missed a game due to suspension.

While the weed might not be an issue, there's a possibility of the gun charge being more serious of a concern for the league.

In the 2022 season, then-Kansas City Chief Frank Clark was suspended for two games related to his no contest plea in a 2021 felony firearm possession charge. Clark was pulled over in Los Angeles on a vehicle violation and taken into custody when police say they saw an Uzi in his vehicle.

Clark received one year of probation from the court.

Dallas hosts the Las Vegas Raiders Saturday for the third and final preseason game. The Cowboys open the regular season on Sunday, September 10, against the New York Giants.