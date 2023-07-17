Watch How Much Cows Love Meeting Visitors at Sanctuary—'Giant Puppy'

An animal sanctuary has shared the incredible way that their rescue cows have learned to trust humans again, and now they can't get enough of the fuss and pets they receive.

As the founder of The Gentle Barn, which has locations in California, Tennessee and Missouri, Ellie Laks has helped oversee the recovery of many animals, ranging from horses, pigs, donkeys, goats and even alpacas. While every recovery story is fulfilling, seeing the love that their 50 rescue cows are able to share with visitors exhibits it like nothing else.

When guests visit one of the three sanctuaries, they can get up close to the animals, even having the chance to brush and pet the cows. However, Laks told Newsweek that "the best thing to do with them is hug them."

A split image of Madonna, the rescue cow, receiving lots of attention from visitors at the sanctuary in California. Ellie Laks founded The Gentle Barn 24 years ago, and she's on a mission to show people how soft and gentle cows can be. @thegentlebarn

Cows might look big and intimidating, but Laks loves seeing their docile nature on display with the guests. The sanctuary helps the unwanted and unloved animals recover from their past and provide them a new start in life.

"Our cows have been through trauma, learned to trust people and now they enjoy the interaction very much. They seek out our affections and ask for scratches, massages, and pats.

"When they are laying down, they love when we hug them, and they even wrap their necks around us to hug us back."

When people think of cows, they often think about the dash of milk in their morning coffee, or maybe some just see them as a means for a tender steak. But research has been conducted to show the various ways in which cows can display their emotions and personality.

An essay titled The Psychology of Cows, published in the journal Animal Behavior and Cognition in 2017, discussed how cows can show fear responses to humans who have mistreated them, and they will often signal their emotions through their eyes and ears. When they're anxious and stressed, they will show more of their eye whites than when they're feeling content.

The authors also highlight the various personality traits that cows can display, from shyness, sociable, temperamental, and bold. Similarly to regular household pets, a cow's willingness to play can indicate a positive emotional state.

According to the essay, playfulness relates to curiosity and it's an expression of positive engagement with their environment. For this reason, cows enjoy playing with toys, running freely, and even rolling around.

Regardless of how a cow behaves, it is a reflection of their circumstances. For example, the journal explains that a cow who has been released from confinement is more likely to enjoy bucking and galloping, whereas a cow who experienced pain will typically be less playful.

After Laks, along with her husband Jay, founded The Gentle Barn 24 years ago, they helped countless animals recover from their traumatic past. Seeing the way these loving gentle giants can interact with new people on a daily basis is a heartwarming reminder of what they're capable of when they're treated properly.

For those who can't get down to one of the sanctuaries, they regularly share clips of the animals on their social media accounts (@thegentlebarn). Most notably, a cow named Madonna captured millions of hearts when a video of her being fussed over by visitors went viral.

We rescue farm animals with no place else to go, give them sanctuary, heal them, and when they're ready, partner with them to heal people. Our three animal sanctuaries (in CA, TN & MO) are open to the public every Sunday, and through the week by appointment.

Laks told Newsweek: "The video has helped a global audience see the affection and intelligence of cows and allowed viewers to notice that cows are similar to giant puppy dogs with the same range of emotion, affection and love to give. That is the mission of The Gentle Barn.

"There is no doubt in our minds that cows are just as sweet as puppies. We hope to share videos of stories about our cows, so that one day soon the world will see them for who they are and realize that the best thing to do with cows is hug them."

Social media users have loved seeing Madonna behaving just like a dog with new people, as the video of her being stroked has already amassed more than 4.7 million views, and more than 686,000 likes on TikTok. The viral clip explained that Madonna was "a sick and terrified baby" when they rescued her, but now "she's all about being surrounded by people."

Among the hundreds of comments on the post, one person wrote: "How every cow should live!"

Another person responded: "Prettiest smile miss Madonna."

