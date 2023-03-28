Dramatic Clip Shows Dog Escaping Coyote in Heart-Stopping Chase: 'Run'

A video of a dog escaping a coyote in a chase has gone viral on TikTok, where it has received over 310,000 views.

The footage shared by TikToker @jonpay2014 showed a coyote in a vast snowy field in Edmonton, the capital of the Canadian province of Alberta. The coyote was seen running in one direction, before pausing and turning toward something in the other direction. The camera then panned further to the side, following the direction of the coyote, which was chasing what appeared to be a dog.

A voice in the video was heard saying, "Run, dog, run." Another voice was heard shouting: "Jasper, get over here! Jasper! Get over here now!"

The dog was later seen reunited with a couple of people standing by the side of the field, who appeared to put a leash on the dog. The video then panned toward the coyote again, which was seen looking back at the dog and appearing to bark at it before the clip ended.

Reliable recall—a dog's ability to return to its owner's side when summoned while running loose—can be lifesaving, Stephanie Gibeault, a certified personal dog trainer, wrote in a July 2021 article for the American Kennel Club (AKC), the world's largest purebred dog registry.

And in an April 2022 article, the AKC warned that our canine friends can be "an easy meal" for coyotes.

Coyotes can be found anywhere from northern Alaska all the way south to Costa Rica, according to the New York City government's Wildlife NYC website. Coyotes were formerly residents of the Great Plains and Southwest regions before they extended their range over time.

Although coyotes prefer to eat small prey such as mice, rats, squirrels and rabbits, they are "not picky eaters" and will eat whatever is available when they're hungry, Wildlife NYC said.

The Massachusetts government's MassWildlife website said, "In suburban areas, they have been known to prey on unprotected pets, including house cats and small dogs."

Coyotes can look for roadkill, rodents and birds killed by cats, as well as scavenge garbage and pet food left outdoors, according to MassWildlife.

The AKC warned: "Remember that even if coyotes don't attack your dog, they carry and transmit many diseases and parasites, including rabies, distemper, parvovirus, hepatitis, mange, fleas, worms, and ticks. So keeping them out of your neighborhood is something that should be on everyone's radar."

Several users on TikTok praised the dog in the video for its recall.

User Punk said: "Coyotes will act friendly like a dog to lure the dog in and the pack will [attack] it."

Mom of 3 wrote: "The important thing to know about is the six coyotes waiting in the bush, the lone one is bait," to which the original poster replied, "I saw 4 of them at least."

User cricket said: "The coyote is like damn, foiled again."

Danilou444 wrote: "Good recall on Jasper [hand-clapping emojis] well done," and user lisa agreed, saying, "Amazing recall! Wish more dog owners would work on it."

User 23clane said: "This is why teaching recall is so important."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok. This video has not been independently verified.