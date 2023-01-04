Watch Alpacas Warn Guard Dogs of Coyotes Stalking Them on California Farm

An unusual partnership has formed between a group of alpacas and their canine guardians at a farm in California.

In a video shared on social media, the alpacas of Raventree Ranch can be heard issuing a high pitched alarm sound to warn the farm's guard dogs of approaching coyotes.

"Our alpacas will make a high pitched danger alert sound when they see a coyote, or strange loose domestic dog in the fields surrounding us," Samantha Draper, from the Raventree Ranch, told Newsweek. "Our alpacas are able to differentiate between our dogs—livestock guardian dogs and border collies—vs. strange dogs and coyotes."

As well as alpacas, the farm houses chickens, turkeys, goats, sheep, miniature cows and miniature horses, all of which are tasty prey for the coyotes.

"Coyotes are very common in our area," Draper said. "Our ranch is surrounded by empty fields with high, heavy grasses where coyotes freely travel and use as denning areas. Coyotes are especially active this time of year because it is mating season...[the] coyotes are more bold and [are] expanding their territory."

The guard dogs have learned to respond to the alpacas' alert signals, and call to attention on hearing their alarm cries, as can be seen in the video.

"Our livestock guardian dogs keep the peace and the coyotes are happy to move on to easier prey while our animals stay safe," Draper said. "It's a great way for wildlife and farm animals to coexist because coyotes are risk averse and generally don't want to suffer injury or death to take on large Anatolian Shepherds. A warning from our livestock guardian dogs is enough for coyotes to move on."

Usually, the guard dogs will detect coyotes and other threats before the alpacas do. But, on rare occasions, the alpacas get there first. "The alpacas have an advantage with their long necks to see into the fields surrounding us and see a coyote traveling further off in the high dense grass when the livestock guardian dog may not otherwise detect it.

"The alpacas are an "early warning" system: they are seeing something far off before it is anywhere near approaching our fencing and becoming a real threat."

This peculiar partnership has kept the Raventree Ranch's animals safe for years.

"Our three livestock guardian dogs are Bo, Lily and Judge," Draper said. "They are Anatolian Shepherds, a Turkish breed of livestock guardian dog. In six years, we have never lost a farm animal and no coyote has ever been harmed. They are excellent deterrents."

