Cracker Barrel Faces Boycott Calls for Celebrating Pride: 'Skip Dining'

Restaurant chain Cracker Barrel is being targeted by conservative activists on social media, with some vowing to boycott the company, in response to a post in support of Pride Month, and the firm's LGBT alliance.

One right-wing activist, with over 500,000 Twitter followers, urged Americans to "do their part" and "skip dining at the Cracker Barrel" in response.

Conservative campaigners have targeted a number of companies with boycotts over the past few months, in response to their policies on LGBTQ+ related issues. A boycott against Bud Light was launched in April, over the brand's collaboration with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, with Target also being hit in a response to its sale of Pride branded products aimed at children.

On June 8, Cracker Barrel published a post celebrating Pride month on its official Facebook page, accompanied by a photo which included the back of a chair painted in rainbow colors.

A stock photo shocking a Cracker Barrel restaurant in Naperville, IL. Conservative campaigners on social media have said they will boycott the company after it posted a statement in support of Pride Month. Tim Boyle/GETTY

The southern style eatery wrote: "We are excited to celebrate Pride Month with our employees and guests. Everyone is always welcome at our table (and our [rainbow] rocker.) Happy Pride!"

The post attracted a lot of attention, receiving more than 17,000 shares and 24,000 comments from other social media users.

A screenshot was shared on Twitter by Lauren Chen, who describes herself as a "contributor" for conservative youth group Turning Point USA.

In a message to her 508,000 followers, Chen wrote: "Thankfully, this makes it even easier than ever to skip this mid restaurant whenever someone recommends it.

Thankfully, this makes it even easier than ever to skip this mid restaurant whenever someone recommends it.



Everyone else should do their part and skip dining at the Cracker Barrel, too. pic.twitter.com/sX4t0Wr2sL — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) June 9, 2023

"Everyone else should do their part and skip dining at the Cracker Barrel, too."

In response another Twitter user said: "Absolutely disgusting. We loved this place but our principles are much more important. Will never eat there again unless they publicly disavow."

@CrackerBarrel supports sexualization of kids. Absolutely diagusting. We loved this place but our principles arw much more important. Will never eat there again unless they publicly disavow — God over politics (@godoverpolitics) June 9, 2023

The Texas Family Project, which says it campaigns "on behalf of the family" in the Lone Star State, also hit out at Cracker Barrel in a post that was widely viewed on Twitter.

The group tweeted screenshots from the website of the restaurant chain's LGBT Alliance, which said: "This year Cracker Barrel's focus was to be part of the Pride experience."

We take no pleasure in reporting that @CrackerBarrel has fallen.



A once family friendly establishment has caved to the mob. pic.twitter.com/IM0p1NT20S — Texas Family Project (@FamilyProjectTX) June 8, 2023

Accompanying the screenshots, the project commented: "We take no pleasure in reporting that Cracker Barrel has fallen.

"A once family friendly establishment has caved to the mob."

The post was widely shared, being viewed 9.5 million times and receiving over 1,800 likes.

However other social media users hit back, saying they appreciated Cracker Barrel's gesture towards the LGBTQ+ community.

One user wrote "I love that place even more now. Love shopping there too." The post was followed by the rainbow flag emoji.

Another sarcastically commented: "My mom works at Cracker Barrel in retirement. My brother is gay. This will make her day, I will be sure to take my family, thanks for sharing."

My mom works at Cracker Barrel in retirement. My brother is gay. This will make her day, I will be sure to take my family, thanks for sharing ❤️ — nix.eth (@nix_eth) June 9, 2023

Newsweek has contacted Cracker Barrel for comment via the contact form on their website.

In 1991 Cracker Barrel was engulfed in controversy after the company said it would stop employing homosexuals, leading to at least nine gay employees losing their jobs. The policy was later rescinded following an intense public backlash.

Some right-wing campaigners also criticized Discovery+ in response to a documentary the broadcaster produced discussing Abraham Lincoln's sexuality.