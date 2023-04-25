Mysterious Crimea Explosion as Russia Prepares for Ukraine Assault

A Crimea resident was killed in a mysterious explosion in the southeast of the Black Sea peninsula, according to local media reports.

Baza, a Russian Telegram channel that regularly posts information about security issues within the country, reported on Monday that a 45-year-old resident of the Crimean city of Alushta died after being blown up by an explosive device near the coast.

As Russia braces for an anticipated counteroffensive by Ukraine, its forces have been fortifying the Black Sea peninsula that was illegally annexed by President Vladimir Putin in 2014. Beaches in Crimea have reportedly been closed to swimmers as Russian forces dig trenches and prepare new defensive positions in the area. There have also been reports that Russians are burying mines throughout the peninsula.

Russian soldiers patrol the area surrounding the Ukrainian military unit in Perevalnoye, outside Simferopol, on March 20, 2014. As Russia braces for an anticipated counteroffensive by Ukraine, Russian forces have been fortifying the Black Sea peninsula. FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP/Getty Images

Residents of Alushta heard an explosion on the evening of April 23. Investigators who arrived at the scene found the body of the 45-year-old some 15 meters from the sea.

"The cause of death was the explosion of an unidentified explosive device," Baza reported.

Russia's state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported on Monday that a resident had been "blown up by ammunition" between the cities of Alushta and Sudak and that he had died. It cited emergency services as saying that the ammunition was likely from World War II.

Russian authorities have yet to comment on the incident. Newsweek has contacted Russia's foreign ministry via email for comment.

A yellow terror threat level has been in place in parts of Crimea since April 11, 2022, weeks after Putin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. Russian forces have been fortifying the area amid fears of a Ukrainian advance. Reports of explosions on the peninsula are becoming more frequent.

In the early hours of Monday, Crimea was rocked by explosions. The Moscow-backed Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on his Telegram channel that Russia's Black Sea fleet had repulsed an attack by two maritime drones.

Ukraine hasn't claimed responsibility for the drone attacks.

As Russia prepares for a possible attack by Ukraine, tensions appear to be rising in the annexed peninsula, with searches for possible saboteurs being ramped up, according to Ukraine's National Resistance Center.

Random spot checks are becoming more frequent on the streets of Crimea, the center said.

"In the temporarily occupied peninsula of Crimea, the enemy continues to strengthen measures to identify members of the Ukrainian underground," it said. "In particular, apartments on the peninsula have been searched which belong to those whom they suspect of 'disloyalty'. Searches have also been carried out without the presence of the owners."

Meanwhile, traditional military parades set to take place on May 9 to mark Victory Day—Russia's annual commemoration of the defeat of the Nazis in World War II—have been scrapped in Crimea amid security concerns.

