Real Reason Behind Dachshund Puppy 'Corn Cobbing' His Owner Melts Hearts

Many people might question their dog's behavior at times, but the reason behind this dachshund's adorable habit has melted hearts online.

Bean the dachshund does many things that amaze his owners, but they recently discovered the true meaning for why he loves to nibble his owner's facial hair. In a video posted on TikTok (@georgiagibs), Bean's owner, Georgia, explained "this is called corn cobbing," and the sweet gesture is "an expression of affection."

Leigh Siegfried, the founder of dog training firm Opportunity Barks, tells Newsweek that so-called "corn cobbing" is "an affiliative social grooming behavior" performed by dogs. Grooming is inherently important to dogs, so when they are doing it for another dog or human, it's a sign of affection and love.

She explained: "Sometimes we'll see animals doing this to themselves, maybe to itch something, but corn cobbing is essentially using the front teeth and grooming or nibbling on something."

A stock image of a man cradling a dachshund. TikTok users have been left amazed at the subtle meaning behind why dogs love to nibble their favorite humans. monkeybusinessimages/Getty Images

Siegfried, from Philadelphia, likened the gesture to that of apes, who will clean and groom each other communally.

While some owners might be reluctant to let their dog put their teeth so close to their face, Siegfried noted that "it's just very gentle contact," and isn't going to hurt.

"It's only done with the front part of the mouth, it's very gentle and they aren't breaking the skin or using tons of contact," she continued.

After Georgia discovered the meaning behind why Bean nibbles his owner's beard, she added that "it makes [their] days even more" now.

As every dog is different, they may choose to show their affection in a variety of ways. Bean loves to show his owner how much he means to him through corn cobbing, but dogs can also do this by sleeping beside you, seeking physical contact, licking, and sharing their toys.

Other notable signs of attachment include their excitable reaction whenever you return home, prolonged eye contact, and even following you around wherever you go—even to the bathroom. However a dog wants to show their love and affection, experts recommend that it's best to let the dog do it on their own terms.

Since the video of Bean's corn cobbing was posted on TikTok on August 20, it has received over 183,000 views and more than 5,000 likes. Many dog owners can't get enough of the adorable action and have even commented on the post to share their own stories of this.

One comment read: "My nugget's cobbing me all the time, it's so cute."

Another person responded: "My dog does this very sparingly, but it always makes my day. It always cracks me up."

Newsweek reached out to @georgiagibs via TikTok for comment. We could not verify the details of the video.

