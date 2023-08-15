Dachshund Impresses Himself With His 'Big Doggy Bark' in Hilarious Video

A tiny dachshund appeared quietly impressed with himself after unleashing what his owner described as a "big doggy bark."

In a video posted to TikTok six days ago under the handle @myhouseisafarm01, Darwin the 7-month-old wiener dog can be seen loudly barking in the direction of something just off screen.

He then appears to pause, as if surprised at the sound that has just come from his mouth. Darwin turns to look around the room, rather pleased with himself for making such a menacing noise. The clip has been watched over 609,000 times on TikTok.

His owner, Jade Wakeling, told Newsweek: "Darwin is a gentle, sweet boy. Hence why his loud bark surprised us all!" She also revealed the source of Darwin's anger. "He was woken up by the garbage truck, and that was his reaction," Wakeling said. "He HATES the garbage truck!"

From left: Darwin the dachshund reacts after barking. His owner said her pet seemed very surprised at the noise coming out of his mouth as he's normally a quiet dog. myhouseisafarm01

Dogs can bark for any number of reasons, but research does suggest that the tone and frequency can reveal much about the meaning behind it.

In a 2004 study published in Animal Behavior, scientists attempted to identify what certain types of dog bark mean. To do so, they placed six different breeds of canine in three distinct scenarios: firstly, one where a stranger rings the doorbell; then, one where the dog is isolated away from their owner in a separate room.

The final scenario involved either two dogs or a human and a canine playing together. The results showed that dogs were more likely to release lower-toned barks in the scenario where a stranger rang the doorbell.

However, in the two other scenarios in which the dog either ended up isolated or played with another canine and a human, the barks were set at a higher pitch. The more menacing barks were also less frequent compared with the more excited, high-pitched expressions.

Based on this analysis, Darwin's reaction sits somewhere between the two. While it is certainly meant to be menacing and ward off the garbage truck, Darwin is clearly excited at showing off his bark and appears happy to repeat it.

Wakeling says Darwin, the younger brother of fellow miniature Wallace, and named after Liverpool and Uruguay soccer star Darwin Nunez, has always taken an interest in sound.

"Darwin loves anything that squeaks. He has a favorite giraffe teddy that goes everywhere with him," Wakeling said, adding that Wallace is the noisy one of the pooch pair. However, it sounds like there is rarely a quiet moment at home with the two dogs residing alongside a cat and three house rabbits.

Even so, Wakeling knew viewers on social media would get a kick out of seeing Darwin's wild side and his hilarious reaction. "Our lovely followers know Darwin as the cute, gentle, timid one. So, I knew they'd find it amusing his loud bark out of nowhere," she said.

Commenting on the video, one fan wrote, "he's so proud of himself," with another user in awe of Darwin's "manly bark." A third imagined Darwin saying to himself, "Maybe I AM a guard dog?!"

Wakeling puts the video's popularity down to the fact everyone loves a wiener dog and his reaction. "He's so little and sweet-looking, and his facial reaction is hilarious," she said. "Darwin has noticeable eyebrows, and his little eyebrow-raise and face-tilt showed his amazement at his bark so clearly."

