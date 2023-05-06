This week we've seen a cat that loves to get ready for movie night and a duck visiting PetSmart.

Alongside viral pet favorites our readers have been sending in their pet submissions. Working on our Newsweek Pet of the Week, we've rounded up our favorites.

Remember if you want your pet to be part of our weekly Pet of the Week line-up, follow the instructions at the end of this article.

Winner

This week’s Newsweek Pet of the Week is miniature Dachshund Lucy who loves hanging out on the swings. Katherine Selkirk

This week's Newsweek Pet of the Week is miniature dachshund Lucy who lives with owner Katherine Selkirk in O'Fallon, Missouri.

Five-year-old Lucy was caught on camera having a great time on the swing at the local park.

Owner Selkirk told Newsweek: "Her daddy says that I spoil her too much, however, this is what I come home to... Who spoils our baby now?"

The dachshund is the ninth most popular dog breed in the U.S., according to the American Kennel Club.

With a famously low and long silhouette, dachshunds come in two sizes and three coat types. Their little legs and big personality have made them a favorite with pet owners.

Not built for distance or too much strenuous exercise, the breed's history goes back over 600 years when they were bred to dig into badger dens and chase out the occupants.

Their strong bark is surprising for their size and their passion for hunting can exhibit a stubborn nature—yet their distinct look has delighted owners for years and they continue to be a breed favorite.

"Her favorite thing in the entire world is her dad—she is truly a daddy's girl," said Selkirk. "After that she likes pepperoni pizza and peanut butter—she is a pro at catching balls."

In the adorable video of Lucy enjoying her time on the swing, her owner was taken by her clearly happy reaction. "If you look at her mouth, she is actually smiling," she said.

Finalists

Roscoe was rescued from a high-kill shelter in Tennessee and now lives with his new family in New York. Laurie LoMonaco Newman

Our first finalist this week is a new member of a canine family we've seen before. Thirteen-year-old Roscoe recently moved in with new owner Laurie LoMonaco Newman, who also adopted "inseparable" special needs puppies Gabriel and Emmilene.

Thought to be a Cairn terrier, Roscoe was turned into a high-kill shelter in Tennessee last summer before being rescued by The Tunica Humane Society in Tunica, Mississippi.

"Had they not, he likely would have been euthanized very quickly," LoMonaco Newman told Newsweek. "He was with Lisa, a Tunica foster, for several months before he flew home to us in New York. Roscoe wasn't in the best physical health, but Tunica got him on the road to recovery and he has continued to shine since he arrived home."

Roscoe now lives with his new family in New York where he has settled very quickly and really loves to spend time with LoMonaco Newman's husband, Mitch.

"In fact, he is so bonded with him that several weeks ago, when my husband was away for several days, Roscoe became so stressed without him, he ended up getting sick," said LoMonaco Newman. "Every single night, the two of them are on the couch watching the news and usually both fall asleep within minutes of one another."

Chayse loves to bark at deer and go on bike rides. Kayla Dummer

Our next finalist this week is cockapoo Chayse who lives in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with Kayla Dummer.

Dummer met Chayse in 2021 when he was owned by a friend and she discovered he was looking for a new home.

"She loved him but wanted him to have a home where he could have a more active life. I wasn't sure it was the right time at that point due to so many life changes already, but then in August of 2021, when she asked if I could watch him for 10 days because she was cat sitting for a son of hers—I ended up deciding to take the plunge and keep him forever," said Dummer.

Chayse loves to bark at deer when they visit Dummer's parents' house, and enjoys bike rides in his doggy backpack.

"I'm not exaggerating when I say that he's the joy of my life! He is such a cuddler and always wants to love on someone," said Dummer. "I love his floppy ears and excitement, and I love how much he loves his grandpawrents (my parents) and me! As the saying goes, dog kisses fix any bad day."

Cyrus the ragdoll cat loves to check out what's in the fridge and lounge around the house. Jeannette Monserratte

Our last finalist this week is ragdoll cat Cyrus. Living with owner Jeannette Monserratte in Laguna Hills, California, the 2-year-old feline loves to loaf around the house.

"Cyrus' favorite things, besides eating, are romping around the house and propelling himself off the walls for more speed," Monserratte told Newsweek.

Known for their laid-back nature, ragdoll cats are popular thanks to their fluffy coat and friendly demeanor.

Cyrus loves playing with fellow feline siblings and even sitting on the fridge. "I do have to be careful as he has learned to jump onto the refrigerator to find his food," laughed his owner.

"My favorite thing about him is the fact he is so endearing," said the owner. "The way he rubs his face against mine—not only when he's hungry. And he sleeps next to me."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.