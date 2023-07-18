Pets

'Menacing' Dachshund Behind 'Beware of Dog' Sign Delights Viewers

While dachshunds are small in stature, with some being as light as 16 pounds, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC), they can be pretty intimidating dogs.

Known also as wiener dogs or sausage dogs, the breed that originated in Germany is known to be stubborn, mischievous and strong-willed. A social media video has captured exactly that after filming a sausage dog baring a menacing stare at the camera while standing by a 'Beware of Dog' sign.

The newly viral TikTok video, filmed in Nashville, has led to plenty of laughs online as a result of the hilarious contrast between the tiny dapple-colored dachshund standing behind a gate, and the authoritative black and white sign near him.

"He didn't have to scare me like that," the dog's owner wrote under the post, poking fun at the amusing moment.

Dachshunds are known for having strong personalities, even though their small and slight statures and short legs make them less suited to running and agility exercises than other breeds.

While they have physical limitations, the AKC describes the breed as being "smart and vigilant, with a big-dog bark," and also notes online that "they make fine watchdogs."

"Bred to be an independent hunter of dangerous prey, they can be brave to the point of rashness, and a bit stubborn, but their endearing nature and unique look has won millions of hearts the world over," the pet registry writes on its website.

"Dachshunds are very intelligent but are also independent and often stubborn, so they can be a challenge to train."

"They love to give and receive affection and do best with positive, reward-based training. They are sensitive and will not react well to harsh commands or punishment," the AKC adds.

Dog
A file photo of a dachshund. The viral TikTok video pokes fun at the dog's small stature in contrast with a 'Beware of Dog' sign that he's standing close to. Getty Images

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on July 15 by @WhiteTrashWaller, the TikTok post has been liked by over 550,000 users and commented on more than 1,150 times. Plenty of users have shared their amusement at the viral moment in the comments section below the post.

"He's just standing there menacingly," one user wrote sarcastically.

"Save your ankles," another user joked.

The TikTok post can be seen here.

Newsweek reached out to @WhiteTrashWaller for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

