Internet Obsessed With Group of Dachshunds Waiting to 'Inhale' Their Food

A video of a group of dachshunds enjoying their food in sync has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip was posted by Woodland Miniature Dachshunds (@nicjones341) and had 5.7 million views at the time of writing.

The footage shows six dachshunds, each sitting patiently in front of their own bowl filled with dog food. After a signal is heard, the dogs are seen lowering their heads in sync and furiously tucking into their meals.

A message overlaid on the clip reads: "Who says you can't train dachshunds?"

A file photo of dachshunds sitting close together. A video of a group of dachshunds tucking into their meals in sync has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

Dachshunds are said to have a high trainability level, according to the American Kennel Club, the world's largest purebred dog registry.

Their eagerness to eat comes as no surprise, as our canine friends are highly motivated by food rewards as well as novelty.

In an article for VCA, one of North America's largest animal hospital chains, veterinarians Debra Horwitz and Gary Landsberg explained: "If you feed your dog only one or two scheduled meals, then training sessions with food and treats should become most successful as the dog gets increasingly hungry and as meal time approaches.

"Most puppies can be motivated with pieces of food when hungry, but a different food or treat is often more appealing because of its novelty," the veterinarians said.

A June 2018 study published in Scientific Reports found that although some dogs "may prefer a single, favorite food reward in the short term, introducing variation in reward types may maintain dogs' motivation in operant tasks over a longer time period."

Several TikTokers swooned over the dachshunds in the latest viral clip.

User italiannonna6 said: "Omigosh my heart is melting. I love this video so much. I can just watch it all day long."

User Holton71 said: "Super easy to train. The reason most can't train them is they treat them like a human baby."

OP replied: "They're soooooo intelligent aren't they?! We don't give them enough credit!"

Kayleigh Ann Amison said: "They all inhale their food, mine are the same."

User vickiereed302 wrote "absolutely beautiful," and Lady and The Tramps

Dachshunds said: "Very impressive!!"

Shelley Guyton simply noted they're "well trained," while Ojaimoon said: "Bravo for being in control."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok. This video hasn't been independently verified.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.