Winner

White Persian cat Cash was captured hilariously standing on his hind legs after having his fur shaved. He is our Pet of the Week. Lisa Crowell

Our Newsweek Pet of the Week is Cash, a white Persian cat who lives with owner Lisa Crowell in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Crowell sent Newsweek a hilarious and slightly terrifying video of Cash on his hind legs after having his fur shaved. The footage might just make you jump.

"Cash will not let me comb his hair, so I have to shave him," Crowell told Newsweek. But she added that, despite appearances in the video, Cash is nothing but lovely.

"He is a snuggle bug," said his owner.

While in general it is not recommended to shave a cat, in some cases it can be necessary. If a cat's fur becomes severely matted, it can cause discomfort, skin irritation and even infection. Other medical reasons like treating a skin condition or wound may require shaving, too.

Another reason why cats are sometimes shaved is due to heat intolerance. Some breeds with particularly long or dense coats, like Persians, can struggle to regulate their temperature in hot climates. In this situation, a vet may recommend a partial or full shave to help keep them cool.

If you are considering shaving your cat, it is always a good idea to consult your veterinarian or professional groomer who can provide advice.

Finalists

Woodgie the cat playing at home. She had an unusual start in life but has been enjoying playtime and cuddles with her family since she was a kitten. Kathy Pearlman

Our first finalist this week is 17-year-old Woodgie the cat, who had an unusual start in life.

Living in Verona, New Jersey, with Kathy Pearlman, Woodgie found her way to the family as a tiny kitten.

"My youngest daughter, Elysha, had a friend whose grandmother saved a family of cats from a neighbor who aimed to 'get rid of them,'" Pearlman told Newsweek. "She didn't have room to keep them, so Elysha's friend got them.

"Woodgie was the runt of the litter, and Elysha fell in love with her. She brought her home with the promise that her boyfriend would take her because he already had a cat. A few weeks later, they broke up. Elysha told me, as her mom, she'd take care of Woodgie. Then she met the man of her dreams, and they moved to an apartment, which, of course, didn't allow cats."

Instead of moving, Woodgie stayed right where she was—and that's where she's been for the last 17 years, where she is loved and always ready for cuddles.

Outgoing Fuzzy plays with a window. He is one of our Newsweek Pet of the Week finalists this week. Schuyler Alf

The next finalist this week is Fuzzy the cat, who adopted his owner Schuyler Alf three years ago.

Living in West Central Wisconsin, the 4-year-old cat is really into feather-wand toys and exploring outside.

"My favorite things about Fuzzy are his outgoing personality, the level of comfort that he has in my house—despite being born a barn cat," Alf told Newsweek.

"The day that I first met him, I couldn't get him out from underneath my feet. Every step I took, he was underneath my feet, constantly tripping me. But looking back on it, I wouldn't have had it any other way," Alf said.

Rescue dog Shelby relaxing on the couch. Shelby was first fostered by her owners who quickly decided that she would be staying with them for good. Roland Guay

Last but definitely not least is Shelby, a rescue dog found in the state of Georgia.

Now living in North Carolina with owner Roland Guay, Shelby loves hiking and relaxing with her family.

"She was found in the state of Georgia, pregnant and heartworm positive. She was rescued by Happy Puppy Rescue. After giving birth and feeding her own litter, she went on to feed another dog's litter," Guay told Newsweek.

"The mama wouldn't feed her pups, but Shelby had plenty to spare. My wife and I lived in Florida and decided to foster her for two weeks. After one week, I told my wife, 'We're adopting Shelby.'"

The couple fell in love with the sweet pup, and they have been together as a family ever since.

