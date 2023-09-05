Funny

Dachshund's Reaction at Bed Being Washed Leaves People in Stitches

By
Funny Viral Trends Video Online

A dog's hilarious reaction to his bed being washed has left the Internet in stitches.

Dachshund Noodle lives in Oslo, Norway, with his owner and has a pretty big following on TikTok and Instagram.

In a video with over 1.6 million views, his reaction to his dog bed being put through the laundry has delighted viewers.

Noodle watches as his owner picks up his bed and places it in the washing machine where it spins around to be cleaned.

Laundry and dachshund
(L) Stock image of a washing machine. (R) A picture of a long-haired dachshund. Noodle the dog has left the Internet in stitches after a video of him reacting to his bed being washed went viral. Getty Images/Debora Vandor/Liudmila Chernetska

The small dog, however, looks unimpressed—and slightly concerned.

There are several reasons that your dog might be somewhat unimpressed by having their bed washed, perhaps most importantly because of scent and familiarity.

Dogs have an excellent sense of smell and their brains are well tuned to scent. A 2014 study published in the Behavioural Processes journal examined how a dog's brain responds to various scents.

Working with 12 canine participants, the team used an fMRI (Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging) to examine the brains of the dogs while presenting them with multiple scents. These included the scent of themselves, a familiar human, a strange human, a familiar dog, and a strange dog.

They focused on a part of the brain called the caudate nucleus, which is involved in a wide range of functions including reward processing. In previous studies, the team found that this part of the brain lit up when dogs knew they would be given a treat, and so kept an eye on the same area during this study.

@noodleandtilde

HELP WHY IS HE STANDING LIKE THAT

♬ original sound - Macros by Mel

Results found that the caudate was activated in response to the smell of familiar smells.

"The caudate activation suggested that not only did the dogs discriminate that scent from the others, they had a positive association with it. This speaks to the power of the dog's sense of smell, and it provides clues to the importance of humans in dogs' lives," per the study.

This shows how important scent is to our canine friends and might be a good reason that Noodle wasn't keen on losing the much-loved and familiar scent of his bed as a result of the washing machine.

Noodle's response was perfectly captured in the now-viral video that left viewers in stitches. Hundreds of viewers shared their reactions in the comments.

"He's not mad, just disappointed," joked Shelby. Planetenbak77 wrote: "He wants to speak to your manager."

Another viewer said: "He's like 'take that thing out right now.'"

"He was not happy," laughed Tamie Solis Mercado.

Meanwhile, TikTok user Scrimmy Bingus joked that the dog himself looked like he'd taken a spin in the laundry and commented: "He looks like someone put a dry-clean only golden retriever in a washer."

Newsweek reached out to @noodleandtilde via email for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

