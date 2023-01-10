Damar Hamlin's Hospital Team Wears His Jerseys After Release—'We Are Proud'

Staff at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center (UCMC) have been pictured wearing replica Damar Hamlin Buffalo Bills #3 jerseys, after the NFL star was discharged and released to the General Hospital in Buffalo.

The 24-year-old safety was rushed to the UCMC last Monday, after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during the Bills game with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin received CPR while being treated for 30 minutes by medical staff at the game before being rushed to hospital, where he was on a ventilator for two days.

On Friday, Hamlin had recovered enough to be able to walk around a little and medical staff made arrangements for him to return to Buffalo and be closer to his family and teammates.

As a show of support to Hamlin, medical staff were pictured wearing Bills jerseys along with a caption to the photo on Twitter: "'Congratulations, Damar. You won.' ~Your care team."

At a press conference after Hamlin was flown to Buffalo, Dr. William Knight said: "We are thrilled and proud to share that Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital and returned to Buffalo."

In a tweet, the UC Medical Center also stated: "We all won!"

The medical center also said that Hamlin was saved because there were the "right people, in the right place, at the right time," and went on to say: "We encourage everyone to get trained in high quality CPR."

After his discharge from UCMC, Hamlin shared his thanks for the care he received there and for the love he has been given by the wider football community.

Writing on Twitter, Hamlin said: "Grateful for the awesome care I received at UCMC. Happy to be back in Buffalo. The docs and nurses at Buffalo General have already made me feel at home!"

He then said in a following tweet: "Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart. Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling.

"The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world n more. Bigger than football!"

Speaking about Hamlin's recovery and whether there will be a chance that he could return to playing for the Bills, Knight said: "It's entirely too premature to discuss his football, we're focused on his day-to-day recovery.

"He still has a ways to go in terms of his recovery. We're thrilled where he is today. But in terms of any kind of conjecture about his future, that's still significantly into the future. It's going to be up to Damar."

Timothy Pritts, a physician at UCMC, said that there would be continued tests on Hamlin as they are yet to establish the cause of his cardiac arrest.

Pritts said: "We anticipate that he will undergo an ongoing series of tests and evaluations. He appears to be neurologically completely intact and there's no reason to believe that he won't continue his path to recovery."

